Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Amber Portwood’s return to social media has not been smooth sailing. In a TikTok live, she has one message for fans among several claims about co-parent Gary Shirley: Boycott Teen Mom. The reasons why she believes that her fans should boycott the MTV reality TV series have a lot to do with Shirley, as she has accused him of several things, including blackmailing her to stay on the show.

On the TikTok live, she encouraged fans to boycott Teen Mom: The Next Chapter because Shirley has lied about Portwood not seeing their daughter Leah Shirley, as well as not paying child support. As Teen Mom: The Next Chapter continues to air, fans have not been on her side because of her strained relationship with her daughter. Portwood was upset with fans calling her selfish and narcissistic and broke down on TikTok.

“I gave up half my life for you guys to be saying this awful s**t about me. I thought you guys were f**king smarter than that,” she said. “Really?! I’m not high, I’m not manic, I’m not anything. I never gave my kids up! I fought! WHAT THE F**K!? What is wrong with you guys?! What the f**k is wrong with you!? Is this what you want?!”

“You know what I regret?,” she continued, “Not MTV. But giving 17 years of my life to motherf**kers like you [haters], who are calling me a liar and a f**king victim when I showed you the raw, real s**t of what we really go through….and how dare you go against me for that? Yeah, I made decisions that were poor from stuff that was around me, like anyone else.”

The ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Star Also Has Words For Her Ex’s Supporters