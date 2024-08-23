The Big Picture Amber Portwood received a rushed proposal from ex Gary Wayt just months into their relationship.

Wayt disappears during a trip, leading to the end of their engagement, causing family tension.

Wayt has moved on and is engaged to a new woman shortly after splitting from Portwood.

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood received the biggest surprise of her life when her now-ex Gary Wayt proposed to her just a few months into their relationship. Before the couple called it quits in June 2024, things between them were getting pretty serious. However, during Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 11, the audience got to see how rushed Wayt’s proposal was.

When the episode was filmed, the former couple had only been dating for a few months. So, Wayt’s sudden proposal to Portwood came as a shock to everyone. Not to mention that Wayt got down on one knee while Portwood was casually hanging out with their castmates Maci Bookout and Catelyn Lowell on her couch. In the episode, Bookout and Lowell describe the proposal as awkward and expressed that they felt out of place witnessing the couple’s private moment.

Their Relationship Soon Unraveled.

While Portwood accepted the sudden proposal, their relationship unraveled when Gary Wayt disappeared during a trip they were taking together. As reported by US Weekly, the reality couple ended their engagement soon after Wayt was found. According to an insider, the pair’s engagement was causing tension within Wayt’s family, which might be one of the reasons for their split.

Wayt was reported missing on June 11, 2024, and was found on June 14, 2024. While the police have not shared the details about what happened to him during that period, he allegedly fled to New Mexico to get away from his ex-fiancé. But it looks like Wayt has moved on from the drama pretty fast. As reported by the Instagram account @teenmomfanz, Wayt is engaged to a new woman less than two months after his split from Portwood.

Gary Wayt Has Found Love Again

According to an insider, Wayt proposed to his new fiancé at a restaurant in Seattle, and the two are set to get married around late 2024. The news comes after the same Instagram account shared that the reality star was trying to find love on Tinder. “Looking to have some casual fun while I get settled into the city,” the bio read. “Would you like to join me?”

The engagement news comes right after an insider told Us Weekly how difficult the breakup has been for Portwood. The reality mom is trying hard to focus on herself and her family following the split from Wayt, so the situation is definitely not a picnic for her. The insider also shared that Portwood believed Wayt was her first real love and so this whole situation has helped Portwood recognize her “pattern of choosing the wrong men.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs every Thursday on MTV. Episodes are also available to stream on Paramount Plus.

