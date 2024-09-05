Facing trial for four felony charges is not the only trial that Teen Mom star Bar Smith has to endure. Last month, The Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones filed for divorce after separating from her estranged husband in March 2024, meaning that Smith was served divorce papers from custody in Nevada. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported updates on the divorce between the Teen Mom stars now has a hearing set for November 6 for the “Uncontested Divorce”, just a few weeks after Smith’s trial for his felony charges starts, which is October 21.

The estranged married couple is having an uncontested divorce hearing, meaning both Smith and Jones may have agreed on the reason why Jones filed for the divorce. Also, the terms of the divorce, such as child custody of their daughter Holly, debts, alimony, child support and more terms may have also been mutually agreed on. To have an uncontested divorce hearing, many terms of the divorce must be mutually agreed on.

The news comes after Smith’s bail was increased from $35k to $250k following requests from the prosecution. As well as the increased bail, another felony charge has been added. Smith has now also been charged with aggravated stalking alongside domestic violence, burglary, and kidnapping.

The Teen Mom star filed for divorce on August 1 after splitting from Smith. In the divorce documents, their separation dates back to March 2024, and their daughter has been living solely with Jones since July 2022. She explains in her divorce filing that his choices led to her filing for a divorce. Their relationship troubles were documented on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, where viewers heard her say, “With Bar, I just feel like I deserved unwavering support. This relationship is not worth it and I don’t have the energy.”

In the filing, Jones is reportedly asking the court for sole custody of their daughter and to determine the child support amount that Smith will have to pay. She is not asking for spousal support and has also declined visitation requests for Smith. In her filing, she details that Smith is in “jail until further notice”.

“[Bar] is currently in jail awaiting trial for a DV case against myself. He is in jail on multiple felony charges. Given that he is already on probation out of California for gun charges and he is [now] in Nevada custody on more serious charges. I fear his decision making skills are very questionable.”

Smith was arrested and charged with domestic violence, burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated stalking after a domestic violence incident that took place on July 7. Upon the prosecution’s request, Smith is to have no contact with Jones and her family. Viewers can stay updated with Collider for updates on their divorce.

