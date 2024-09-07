Things are going from bad to worse for Bar Smith. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star was arrested in July for kidnapping and holding estranged wife Ashley Jones hostage and remains in custody. His bail was previously at $35k. However, Starcasm reports that the State Attorney got his bail increased to $250,000 - and another felony charge.

Following his arrest in July, the Teen Mom musician was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, domestic violence, and burglary. He has now been charged with felony aggravated stalking, due to new knowledge that was “not in the police report”. Smith also has a history of crime and violence, as he was arrested for domestic violence last year.

It was previously reported that Smith and his attorneys tried to get his bail decreased, as Smith was unable to afford his bail. Arguments to have his bail reduced also included that he was not a “flight risk” or a “danger to society”, which the prosecutors disagreed with. They argued that his bail should be increased to $150K, and also requested High Electronic Monitoring and a No Contact Order with Jones. Following the prosecution’s request, which was submitted just a day before the motion hearing scheduled for August 22, Smith and his attorneys withdrew the request. As of September 4, 2024, Smith remains in custody in Nevada.

The ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Criminal Past Has Lasting Implications

Image via Bariki ‘Bar’ Smith's official Instagram

On July 7, Smith reportedly held Jones hostage in her home. However, testimony from Jones’ parents states that his criminal antics and what happened before his arrest were more serious than it was first reported. “He keeps the family in fear with threats and violence that WE KNOW HE WILL DO!” Jones’ mother Tasheila “Pastor Tea” Chapple, testified. “We have watched him with our own eyes pull guns on people”. She also testified that Smith had a gun when he held Jones hostage. Jones’ father Ted Chapple stated that he destroyed property and “used guns to get his way”. He also says that Jones only deals with him because of their daughter.

Prosecutors filed a new indictment against Smith in Nevada District Court on Friday. This is the indictment that helped to add another felony charge, which is felony aggravated stalking. The indictment states that the “unlawfully, feloniously, and maliciously” conduct towards Jones was from January 2017 to July 7 2024. The grand jury indictment entry also saw his bail increased to half a million.

“[Deputy District Attorney Kelly Porazzo] noted Defendant’s bail was previously set at $35,000.00 with High Level Electronic Monitoring after a Valdez Jimenez Hearing was held in Justice Court; however, her request would be for an increase in bail in the amount of $250,000.00 with High Level Electronic Monitoring and no contact with victim and victim’s family as there is new knowledge that was not in the police report." "Ms. Porazzo indicated the charge of aggravated stalking was added as the Defendant has been harassing and terrorizing the victim in text messages." "Further, Ms. Porazzo noted the Defendant’s has a lengthy criminal history in California and has an active Felony warrant in California." "Ms. Porazzo argued that the Defendant is a danger to the victim, child, and victim’s family as well as a flight risk.”

If Smith’s bail is met, he will be placed on High-Level Electronic Monitoring with no contact with Jones and her family. He is scheduled to be arraigned on September 5. His trial is set for October 21.

