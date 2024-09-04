Jenelle Evans seemingly has a new man in her life, according to fans. The former Teen Mom star recently went through a separation from husband David Eason and despite her claims that she is just friends with a new man, fans of the reality star think she is falling in love with August Keen. Keen was featured on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter after she had decided to leave Eason. Evans was looking for a life outside of North Carolina on the show and began looking for a home in Florida near co-star Briana DeJesus before deciding to look at Las Vegas, Nevada, where Keen lives.

Their relationship is one that was built out of trust. Keen was the only man that Eason reportedly let Evans talk to while they were still together and Keen was her manager. The move was so that Evans could restart her life, and she still claims that the two are just friends with each other. But fans have also noticed that it seems as if their relationship (friendly or romantic) is off to a rocky start, like many of Evans' past relationships with men.

Suddenly, the two unfollowed each other on social media. Keen still follows Eason but he and Evans unfollowed each other. Fans pointed out that this often happens in Evans' relationships. She will be with someone, they will unfollow each other, and then refollow each other when everything is okay again. It has many pointing out that she is still making the same mistakes in her romantic relationships.

Evans Has a Complicated Past

There were many men in Evans' past who made her life harder than it needed to be. She shares her son Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and her son Kaiser with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Lewis, despite promising her on Teen Mom that he'd be there for their son, has been absent for the most part. From 2010 to 2012, she dated Kieffer Delp and the two had an on-and-off again relationship. At one point, she was engaged to Gary Head before they called the relationship off. Evans was married to Cortland Rogers from 2012-2014, and she met Griffith in 2013 on a dating app. All of these relationships led to Eason.

Evans and Eason share a daughter named Ensley together and issues arose in their relationship and Evans stated that she would have divorced him already, but the state of North Carolina forced her to be legally separated from him for a year before doing so. “I would’ve skipped straight to divorce, but I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses,” she said in a TikTok video. “The problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave, so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation, I filed something called separation by bed and board.”

You can see Evans' potential relationship with Keen on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Watch on Paramount+