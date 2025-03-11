Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Mackenzie McKee’s 13-year-old son, Gannon McKee is not sugar-coating how he feels about his dad, Josh McKee. During the March 6, 2025, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Mackenzie had a heart-to-heart with her three children, Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs McKee as they navigated Hurricane Milton. When she asked her kids if they had heard from their dad, Gannon confessed that he just doesn’t trust him anymore.

Jaxie, 11 and Broncs, echoed the same frustration and revealed that their dad rarely answers their calls. Jaxie tells her mom that the last time she spoke to her dad, he promised to come to her cheer competition, but never showed up. Gannon expressed his disappointment and shared that he learned what his father was like when his parents got divorced. “He don’t stick up for what he says. Don't trust his word.” claimed Gannon.

Mackenzie was upset to hear how hurt her children were. However, she calmly reassured them and told them to have whatever kind of relationship they wanted with their father. She then encourages her kids to let their frustrations out by yelling into pillows together. The reality star later shared a clip from the moment on Instagram and expressed how much she loves being a mom. “I pray that I always remain strong enough to help them stay strong enough,” she wrote in the caption.

Mackenzie Is Disappointed in Her Ex-Husband for Neglecting Their Children

Earlier in the same episode, Mackenzie is seen having a conversation about Josh with her fiancé, Khesanio Hall. The reality told Khesanio that she wouldn’t be surprised if Josh hadn’t asked the kids how they were doing during the Hurricane. She revealed that there is no communication between her and Josh, and she shouldn’t have to tell him to reach out to his kids in stressful situations. Mackenzie expresses that she was disappointed in the father that Josh was being.

After the conversation with her kids, Mackenzie tells the cameras that she wants Josh to be involved in their lives. She added that Khesanio has been a much more consistent and present father figure for her children, despite only having been in their lives for two years. “Josh and I were together for 10 years. I can’t even tell you a month that my kids had something that was solid,” she revealed.

She went on to add that when she and Josh divorced in 2022, she wanted him to be present in their kids’ lives and allowed him to see them during school breaks as long as he handled transportation. However, she revealed that Josh has only made the effort to see them during Christmas and the summer, while she and others have had to take on transportation duties. The reality star confessed that her children are starting to notice his absence and that she feels like he no longer deserves all the visits he gets with them. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.