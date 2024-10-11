Ryan Edwards has been in the news recently. His ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards, hinted that Edwards was having another child with a secret fifth child hidden away. Edwards and his girlfriend, Amanda Conner, had yet to say anything about Conner being pregnant. Now, via comments on TikTok videos, Conner has confirmed that she is pregnant by the reality star. She responded to fans talking about their own experience with morning sickness and their pregnancy symptoms. In response, Conner talked about how rough her second pregnancy symptoms has been this time with Edwards.

When one social media user said that "the vape isn't good for the baby," Conner used an audio of fellow Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans talking about vaping. Conner responded to a fan who was asking about her symptoms. “Have you had any ‘morning’ sickness during your pregnancy?” they wrote in the comment section of her TikTok video. The commentor went on to talk about how sick she had been through her pregnancies. “Omg girl, I was so sick I thought I was gonna...don’t know how I lived through both!!” Conner responded by saying "Same !! This has been a rough pregnancy.”

She also told a social media user that she's been chewing gum to help her with the lack of vaping. This is Conner's second pregnancy but, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, she doesn't have custody of her son because she served time in prison. Fans of Conner noticed that she began posting more videos of her bump on TikTok, sharing herself dancing and spending time with Edwards.

Amanda Conner Gets Along With Maci Bookout

Image via MTV

Bookout's relationship with Edwards had been rough in the past but the two worked together to be there for their son, Bentley. According to Bookout back in May, she has a good relationship with Conner. “We’re definitely friends. She’s really easy to be around,” Bookout told Us Weekly earlier this year. “You know when you meet people and you can just feel the energy? She’s just got really good energy.”

It differs from Bookout's relationship with Mackenzie. The two would fight and disagree on things and eventually both Ryan and Mackenzie were fired from the show. So Bookout being friends with Conner is a new development for the parents. Conner and Edwards have yet to confirm the gender of their new baby or comment on Mackenzie revealing their pregnancy before they could. Edwards' mother, Jen Edwards, denied claims that he had a secret child.

Teen Mom can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children. Release Date September 6, 2022 Cast Jenelle Evans , Leah Messer , Cheyenne Floyd , Maci Bookout , Ashley Jones , Jade Cline , Amber Portwood , Briana DeJesus , Catelynn Lowell Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video Expand

Stream on Paramount+