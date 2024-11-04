Ryan Edwards and his relationship to the mother of his children continues to change. While Edwards and his ex, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout, was strained, the two are working together to fix his relationship with their shared son. Now, Edwards is having legal trouble with his ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards. She has been sharing rumors about him online, stating that he even has a secret child that the reality star refuses to claim or pay for. But now she is suing Edwards for back pay on child support.

In a new court document, it states that because Mackenzie has sole physical custody of their children, she should be paid for child support given the fact that Edwards is "gainfully employed." Edwards has also just announced that he is expecting a new child with his girlfriend, Amanda Conner. The documents state that Edwards makes roughly $15,000 more than Mackenzie does each month. “Because mother has physical custody of the parties’ two children and father is gainfully employed, the Court should order child support to be paid by Father to Mother during the pendency of this case, and at the final hearing said child support obligation be made permanent,” the court documents state.

Mackenzie's case estimates that Edwards makes over $18,000 per episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The Ashley reports that Edwards could possibly make upwards of $35,000 for each episode of the show that he is on. This lawsuit comes after Mackenzie has been out spoken about her relationship with Edwards and his lack of care about their shared children.

Mackenzie Edwards Has Called Out Ryan Edwards and His Parents in the Past

Image via MTV

When Mackenzie was talking about Edwards' alleged secret child, she made it clear that he wasn't taking care of the children he did have. She wrote in an Instagram comment, saying "You have 5 kids. Please take care of them.” She was talking about his son with Bookout, their two shared children, the secret child she was talking about, and his (at the time unannounced) child with Conner.

Mackenzie is asking for the court to set the number for her child support from Edwards and his also asking for it to retroactively be paid to her starting at the time of their separation. A hearing has been set for December to figure out how much Edwards would be paying and the couple is also going through a case to figure out a parenting plan for their two shared children.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children. Release Date September 6, 2022 Cast Jenelle Evans , Leah Messer , Cheyenne Floyd , Maci Bookout , Ashley Jones , Jade Cline , Amber Portwood , Briana DeJesus , Catelynn Lowell Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video Expand

Stream on Paramount+