Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards has been in the news a lot recently now that he is welcoming another child. Edwards' girlfriend Amanda Conner confirmed her pregnancy on social media after Edwards' ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, outed the couple online. Now, the couple seemed to confirm that they are engaged after Edwards appeared at an event wearing a fake pregnancy belly and a sign that read "I told my pregnant fiancé to suck it up.” Edwards was seen with a watermelon strapped to his stomach at an event on Conner's TikTok page. In the video, he walks around with the watermelon on as punishment for telling his fiancé to get over the back pain.

Later in the video, Edwards cut the watermelon off and apologized to all pregnant women and Conner for what he said and barely lasted thirty minutes with the watermelon on. The video also showed him texting Conner and apologizing again, talking about how hard wearing the fake pregnancy belly was on him. The sign on his shirt calling him her fiancé was news to fans who did not know that the two had gotten engaged, especially since he is currently in the midst of getting divorced from Standifer. Edwards filed for divorce from her back in February.

Edwards and Standifer's Divorce Got Messy

Image via Ryan's Instagram

Many fans on the video pointed out that this is the kind of relationship that Edwards needed. "And that's how you know Mr. Ryan Edwards has finally met his soulmate," one user wrote. "And he did it with a smile on his face too." Another was shocked by the reveal that the two were engaged, writing “Fiancé? We need to see the ring!” Conner has not said anything else about the engagement and he is still legally married to Standifer so the wedding plans will have to wait. This comes at a time when Standifer has been attacking Edwards in the media.

Edwards and Standifer's divorce got messy when she claimed that he had a secret child his parents paid off and called him a dead beat dad. Edwards' mother, Jen Edwards, pushed back at Standifer's claims. But Standifer also was the one to tell the media and the internet that Edwards and Conner were having a baby before either of them posted about their new daughter publicly. There have not yet been updates on how their divorce is progressing or how Standifer feels about Edwards' engagement.

You can watch Edwards on Teen Mom.

