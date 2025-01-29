Maci Bookout is reinforcing her positive stance on ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards’ engagement! The Teen Mom star is in full support of Edwards’ engagement to his fiancée Amanda Conner, with whom he’s also expecting a baby girl in February 2025. Bookout also recently opened up about how she and Edwards navigate co-parenting their 16-year-old son Bentley Cadence Edwards.

In an exclusive interview with E! News on January 27, 2025, Maci Bookout opened up about where she stands with her ex, Ryan Edwards, and his fiancée Amanda Conner, who recently got engaged on January 12, 2025. The duo had shared the news via Instagram, and Bookout is thrilled for them, calling Conner a “ game-changer.” The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star had left a comment congratulating the couple. Maci Bookout spilled that she and Amanda Conner are very close and lauded her for having great energy, singing further praises for her as follows:

“She's very authentic, and she genuinely loves and cares about Ryan and Bentley, so obviously, that's all I could ever ask for.”

Maci Bookout expressed that her son really enjoys Conner. The mom of three, who shares daughter Jayde Carter McKinney and son Maverick Reed McKinney with husband Taylor McKinney, said that even her younger kids are fans of Conner and the latter’s son from a previous relationship.

Maci Bookout’s Co-Parenting Relationship With Ryan Edwards Is in a Much Healthier Place

Maci Bookout and ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards have come a long way since their reality TV debut in 2009 on 16 and Pregnant Season 1. In an exclusive interview with In Touch Weekly on January 27, 2025, the mom of three opened up about how her co-parenting dynamic with Edwards has improved significantly.

Bookout expressed that although they still have a long way to go in their co-parenting of Bentley Cadence Edwards, they are at a much healthier point right now. She shared that they have a more stable and stronger co-parenting relationship. Bookout was quick to note that these changes didn’t happen overnight and took immense self-awareness and accountability, shedding further light on how they hashed out their differences as follows:

“You know … everyone involved had to do a lot of work on themselves for all of us to be where we are now.”

After having had the most tumultuous dynamic over the years, the former couple has decided to remain cordial for the sake of all the kids. Bookout confessed that she and Edwards had a conversation a few years ago about starting over and making changes, which have now capitalized into a beautiful co-parenting equation.

The second batch of episodes from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 is set to premiere on January 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. You can also stream the episode along with the show’s previous season on Paramount+.