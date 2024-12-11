The divorce between Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer continues to have issues. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars have been fighting back and forth over their children for the last year with Standifer alleging that the reality star has a child his parents are hiding and she even revealed that Edwards and his new fiancé, Amanda Conner, were having a baby before the couple themselves did. Now, their divorce is going to court after Standifer and Edwards cannot agree on one issue: Conner's connection to their children.

The couple was fighting back and forth about the correct paperwork with Edwards claiming Standifer was delaying their divorce and Standifer saying it was Edwards who wasn't filing what he needed. The two were set to go to court later this month if they couldn't get the paperwork in on time and now they are doing so because Standifer does not want Conner in their children's lives. Conner is currently pregnant and her and Edwards are preparing to get married when the divorce is finalized. The Ashley is now reporting that the two will go to court anyway after failing to reach a custody agreement on their own.

“Unfortunately, the mediation didn’t work,” a source said. “Ryan and Mackenzie agreed on everything…except how Ryan’s girlfriend Amanda [Conner] would be worked into the kids’ lives. That was the dealbreaker.” Currently, their custody agreement reportedly allows the kids to stay at Edwards' parents house during visits and Edwards can visit and stay over but Conner is not allowed anywhere near their children. “Mackenzie and Ryan went back and forth a few times with offers, but Ryan refused any offer that didn’t immediately include Amanda being able to be around the kids,” the source said.

Mackenzie Standifer Shares Blows Towards Amanda Conner Online

Image via MTV

Standifer's claims against Edwards and Conner state that the two are doing drugs together. Conner recently was awarded full custody of her son who she lost custody of because of her addiction issues. She has since been clean. Conner responded to Standifer's claims against her and Edwards by saying “I’ve seen so many pages talk about why I specifically am not allowed to be around [Ryan’s youngest two] children. Take it, the other party does state that we are on [drugs] and that is not true at all.” She pointed out that Edwards is regularly drug tested and goes to Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can be streamed on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children. Release Date September 6, 2022 Cast Jenelle Evans , Leah Messer , Cheyenne Floyd , Maci Bookout , Ashley Jones , Jade Cline , Amber Portwood , Briana DeJesus , Catelynn Lowell Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video Expand

Stream on Paramount+