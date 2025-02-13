The back and forth between Ryan Edwards and his ex wife, Mackenzie Standifer, has reached an unhappy medium between the Teen Mom stars. In an exclusive report from The Ashley, a judge ruled in favor of both parties. Standifer was asking for child support as well as preventing Edwards' fiance, Amanda Conner, from being close to their shared children. According to The Ashley, the judge found a happy medium between the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Edwards and Standifer had a tense divorce with Standifer claiming that Edwards destroyed her home and that he had a secret child that his parents were keeping hidden. But the two could not agree on Conner being in the kids lives to the point where Edwards had to go to his parents to see his children when it was his weekend with them. Now, the reports state that the judge ruled that their custody situation would stay the same but that Conner was now allowed to be near the kids. The judge also ruled that Standifer would receive over $1500 a month from Edwards in child support that can be adjusted at a later date.

The Judge Is Allowing Ryan Edwards Back in His Old Home

Image via MTV

The Ashley's sources stated that the issue between Edwards and Standifer continually came down to Conner and her involvement in their kids' lives. “Ryan and Mackenzie agreed on everything…except how Ryan’s girlfriend Amanda would be worked into the kids’ lives. That was the dealbreaker. Mackenzie and Ryan went back and forth a few times with offers, but Ryan refused any offer that didn’t immediately include Amanda being able to be around the kids,” the source said. “Mackenzie suggested a slow transition into letting Amanda be around the kids and letting Ryan have them unsupervised.” The judge ruled in Edwards' favor. “Amanda Conner may participate in Father’s visitation with the minor children,” the court doc reads.

One of the issues during their case was that Edwards tried to hold Standifer in contempt for selling his belongings when she wasn't allowed to. Edwards claimed that she sold skis and tools that were important to him and she wasn't supposed to even touch his belongings. Standifer claimed that she did it for money Edwards owed her. The judge reportedly is allowing Edwards to go into their formerly shared home to take stock of what is and is not still there. You can see Edwards on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.