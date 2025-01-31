Ryan Edwards' messy divorce from Mackenzie Standifer just got messier. Edwards is taking to Standifer to court because he is alleging that Standifer sold his belongings that she had no right selling, especially since the court had stated that either party was not allowed to do that until after the divorce was finalized. The Sun reported that Standifer allegedly sold Edwards' jet ski and belongings without him knowing. In turn, Standifer filed a Notice of Hearing for February for her Motion for Child Support. Her previous motion for support was paused as the two were going through mediation back in December that did not come to a resolution.

Edwards' demanded that Standifer be held in contempt of court after she went against their original agreement and sold his belongings without his consent. “The parties are under a court order prohibiting the parties from transferring, assigning, borrowing against, concealing or in any way dissipating, without the consent of the other party or an order of the court, of any marital property.” Edwards claims that Standifer "intentionally, willfully and/or maliciously disposed of the following marital property.” According to The Sun, the items Standifer sold include a plasma cutter, two welders, a jet ski, a toolbox, various tools, car jack, race car/motor/transmission, a lawnmower, a kayak, a generator, a pressure washer, a sectional couch, hunting rifle and more.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s Tumultuous Divorce

Image via MTV

The claim goes on to say that these items held significant value to Edwards, both monetarily and sentimental value to him. “Plaintiff made no attempt to discuss the sale, gift or transfer of these assets with Defendant or Defendant’s counsel," the claim says. “Many of these items were of significant monetary and/or sentimental value to Defendant.” Edwards' demand that she be held in contempt of court could land Standifer with a fine or even jail time.

Their divorce has not been easy. Standifer claimed that Edwards destroyed her home, had a secret child that his parents helped him keep secret, and there has been back and forth about what Standifer has said is and isn't allowed with their two shared children. Edwards has had to go to his parents' if he wants to stay with his kids, as Standifer said that Edwards' fiancé, Amanda Conner, isn't allowed near them. Their divorce also includes a restraining order against Edwards for Standifer. Their battle has led to Edwards not being able to marry Conner prior to their new baby girl being born. You can see Edwards on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.