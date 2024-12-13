Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer's divorce continues to rage on. The couple were together on Teen Mom and share two children, Jagger and Stella, together. Edwards previously was famous for his role on 16 and Pregnant where he and Maci Bookout had a child named Bentley together in high school. While on Teen Mom, Edwards struggled with addiction issues and even spent time in jail before fixing his life and rebuilding his relationship with his children before meeting Amanda Conner. Now, as he is divorcing Standifer, his relationship with Conner is delaying their divorce (and delaying his marriage to Conner).

Conner is currently pregnant with Edwards' baby and the two got engaged but during mediation for his divorce from Standifer, the issue with Conner came up. Standifer did not want Conner near her children and Standifer even went as far as to say that Conner and Edwards were doing drugs together. Both Edwards and Conner denied these claims, Edwards having to submit to drug testing as part of his release and Conner finally getting custody of her son back after having lost it because of her drug use. After their mediation failed, the result was that Conner and Edwards will seemingly not get married prior to Conner's February due date.

According to an insider who spoke with The Sun, the issue for the delay came down to Edwards not doing what Standifer wanted in order to introduce the children to Conner. Edwards wanted to do whatever he wanted to and have them at his house with him and Conner and Standifer wanted a slower process.

It Came Down to Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer Disagreeing On the Kids

According to the insider, Standifer wasn't against Conner meeting their children. She wanted it to be a "slow transition" between them and wanted to see Edwards working on their new agreement for a while before they met Conner.“Mackenzie wanted a slow transition for Amanda to meet their children,” the source said. “She wanted Ryan to exercise his parenting rights with their new agreement for four months and then slowly introduce the kids to Amanda. But Ryan wanted to have the children meet her immediately.”

Another issue with this came with the overnight visits. Currently, Edwards' children are allowed to stay over at his parents' house when he has them and Edwards is allowed to stay over with them. He does not stay, the source claimed. “The judge gives him overnight and he doesn’t do it,” the source said. “Mackenzie wanted to see how one night supervised with the children would go, but he hasn’t participated in a single overnight visit.” The source then went on to say that this will delay the divorce and delay Edwards and Conner getting married. “They won’t be divorced by the time the baby comes in February. If Ryan wanted it to be over, it would be over.”

