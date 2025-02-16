Ryan Edwards is officially a dad again. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star had a baby daughter with his fiancé, Amanda Conner. Edwards has been in the news recently for his messy divorce from ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer. The two have been going back and forth with a judge just now awarding Edwards and Conner the ability to see his two children he stares with Standifer at the same time. In an exclusive to PEOPLE, Conner and Edwards shared that their new daughter is named Presley Edwards and gave a statement to the outlet.

"Today is the day we welcomed our gift from God, Presley Sage Elianna Edwards. We are truly blessed to welcome this beautiful healthy baby girl into our family," the reality couple told PEOPLE. "We have worked so hard to reach our goals and build a new life with all of our children. We are looking forward to being a healthy happy family and are just deeply thankful for everyone’s love and support." The news comes after Edwards had tried to complete his divorce from Standifer prior to Conner giving birth. The former couple was not able to an agreement in time.

Edwards also was told by the judge recently that he had to pay Standifer child support and that it would not change how often he saw his children, but he was not able to have them stay with him at his home prior to the new agreement because Standifer did not want Conner near her children. The judge ruled in Edwards' favor. Now, Presley can be near her siblings at her own home with both of her parents.

The Ryan Edwards Redemption Tour Continues

Edwards became known as a "bad dad" during his time on 16 & Pregnant when his ex, Maci Bookout, had to raise their son, Bentley Edwards, on her own. Edwards was in and out of jail and there was time when Bentley had no relationship with his father. Throughout his time on Teen Mom, fans saw him fall in love with Standifer and start their family together before their messy divorce took over. Standifer ended up accusing Edwards of having a secret child that his family hid from the public and she also claimed he destroyed her home. He in turn accused Standifer of selling his belongings for money when she was not supposed to. But through Conner's social media posts and his growth on The Next Chapter, fans have seen Edwards grow up.