Ryan Edwards has never been one of the Teen Mom franchise’s favorite dads—in fact, he’s been quite the opposite. From the start of the reality series, he seemed like an absentee father when his then-teenage girlfriend, Maci Bookout, gave birth to their son, Bentley. While Ryan’s parents stayed involved (and frequently appeared on camera), Ryan himself was notably absent for significant milestones, which quickly led to his split from Maci.

Fast forward several years, and fans were cautiously optimistic that Ryan was turning his life around when he began dating—and quickly married—Mackenzie Standifer. While Mackenzie wasn’t exactly a fan favorite herself, she seemed to have her life together. If she was willing to vouch for Ryan, perhaps it was a sign he was ready to change. One marriage and two kids later, however, the pair are now embroiled in a messy divorce. But as the drama unfolds, one person is firmly in Ryan’s corner—his new fiancée, Amanda Conner, who is pregnant with their first child together (her second and his fifth). Despite the chaos surrounding his personal life, Ryan seems to be taking steps toward a possible redemption arc, though it’s one fans never really asked for.

Ryan’s Pregnant Fiancée Defends Him Online

Image from Paramount+

Though Ryan is still technically married to Mackenzie, the divorce battle is well underway. Mackenzie is seeking primary custody of their two children and child support, alleging that Ryan earns significantly more than her thanks to his ongoing involvement with Teen Mom. On the flip side, Ryan has accused Mackenzie of keeping their kids away from him and has vowed to fight for custody.

Backing him up in this battle is Amanda, who has been vocal in defending Ryan online. Surprisingly, Maci Bookout has also showed support for Ryan, as photos of Ryan, Amanda, Maci, and their son Bentley spending time together have recently circulated online. Amanda’s pregnancy has added a new layer to this dynamic, with Bentley now expecting a younger half-sister.

But it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Ryan. Mackenzie was granted a restraining order against him after he harassed her online and allegedly broke into and vandalized her home (he was granted one against her as well). This legal trouble hasn’t stopped Amanda from addressing the backlash she’s faced for her relationship with Ryan. Critics online have questioned Amanda’s choices, especially since she didn’t have custody of her own older child until recently.

In a TikTok video confirming her engagement to Ryan, one commenter asked, “How can you possibly trust that [Ryan] will be a good father to your children when he’s been a historically absent father?”

Amanda’s reply was confident: “Because the only thing I have ever seen from him with my own eyes is him busting his ass to change, be involved in his kids’ lives, and not to mention the way he treats me.”

Ryan's Commitment to Sobriety Is Impressive

Image via MTV

A significant factor in Ryan’s supposed redemption arc is his sobriety. His struggles with addiction have been well-documented, including stints in and out of rehab. It was during one of these stays that he met Amanda, a controversial start to their relationship, as recovery programs typically discourage romantic involvement between addicts. Despite this, Amanda believes their shared history helps her understand Ryan’s past and appreciate the progress he’s made.

According to Amanda, Ryan is not only involved in her pregnancy but is also actively working to be a part of his children’s lives. Social media posts suggest the couple is inseparable, with Amanda frequently sharing glimpses of their daily life together.

While Ryan appears sober now, his history has left fans skeptical. It’s hard to forget moments like his visibly intoxicated appearance on his wedding day with Mackenzie, a scene MTV controversially included in the show. In the footage, Ryan is seen driving to their COVID-era outdoor ceremony, clearly impaired. These incidents have made viewers question whether Ryan’s current clarity will last—or if it’s just a temporary moment of sobriety.

Will Ryan’s Redemption Arc Last?

Image via MTV

Amanda’s faith in Ryan has undoubtedly sparked debate among Teen Mom fans. For some, his effort to be present in his kids’ lives and maintain sobriety is a welcome change. For others, his history of legal trouble, absentee parenting, and addiction makes it hard to believe this redemption arc will stick.

MTV’s cameras, however, seem ready to document whatever happens next. The network has paused filming Ryan in the past, but he’s currently back on the show—likely because he brings drama that keeps viewers tuned in. Whether Ryan succeeds in his latest chapter or crashes and burns once again, fans can expect to see it all play out on their screens.

For now, Ryan Edwards’ redemption arc remains unfinished. It’s a complicated narrative that seems to teeter between a genuine comeback and yet another impending downfall. Whether he’s a reformed father or just momentarily sober, one thing’s for sure: MTV will be there to capture every moment of his rollercoaster life for the long-running Teen Mom franchise.

Teen Mom can be streamed on Paramount+.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children.

Watch on Paramount+