Viewers had the opportunity to meet Ryan Edwards in 2009 when MTV premiered 16 and Pregnant. At the time, he was dating OG cast member Maci Bookout, and they had a son named Bentley. The show has evolved from being called 16 and Pregnant to Teen Mom, which also became the name of the franchise. At first glance, Ryan and Maci may have seemed good together. Still, they went through many ups and downs, and they decided to separate since their spark was gone and Ryan was starting to go through substance abuse issues, which made it a difficult time for him to try to co-parent with Maci. During the time he was struggling with substance abuse, Ryan met Mackenzie Standifer, and they married a year later.

It seemed like Ryan had met his match with Mackenzie since she was supportive of him while he had some personal issues, but their problems with each other started to grow because of his addictions. Because of Ryan's substance abuse issues, he submitted himself to rehab but was in and out of it a couple of times, which is shown on the show. During this time, he grew his family with Mackenzie, though incidents like Ryan's DUI, among many other things, complicated their relationship. When their relationship started to lose focus, they decided to divorce in February 2023. However, what may have been an easy separation became complicated since Ryan now demands to be the primary parent of their children.

Ryan Edwards' Substance Abuse Issues Caused Problems in His Relationship With Mackenzie

When Ryan and Mackenzie decided to get married, the couple was already going through a tough time since, in March 2017, just two months before their wedding, Ryan was arrested for possessing heroin and hypodermic needles. During his arrest, the police replied that he was answering all of their questions about the substances very calmly but also accepting of the fact that he had all of those substances with him. When asked about all of it, Edwards said, "It's heroin, and I have a problem."

Even though he accepts that he has a problem, viewers will not forget the footage of Ryan and Mackenzie's wedding as they drove towards the venue to start their new life as newlyweds. During the episode of their wedding, it was clear Ryan was under the influence, made obvious as he continued to swerve while driving on the way to the venue. At one point, Mackenzie had to shut down the cameras to ask Ryan flat-out what was going on, which is when she found out that he had taken Xanax before heading over to their wedding. After the episode aired, he decided to check himself into rehab for substance abuse. Ryan and Mackenzie were able to get married in front of their friends and family after the incident. Mackenzie told E! News, "Everything is just kind of at a resting place right now. It's about our boys. This is a day about us, yes, but it's also about us becoming a family." But as they started to have a new life, everything got worse.

The 'Teen Mom' Couple Welcomed Two Children Together

When Ryan and Mackenzie started dating, he already had his first son, Bentley, with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie had her son Hudson from a past relationship. After they got married, Mackenzie got pregnant in March 2018 with their first son, Jagger. Still, due to Ryan violating his probation from his previous heroin possession arrest, he had to miss the birth of his son since he admitted himself into rehab, so he watched the birth of his son through video chat while he was in the facility. Even through Ryan's criminal and drug issues, Mackenzie stood by him by saying on her social media, "I have stuck by my husband through some of the darkest times imaginable. Have mistakes been made? Hell yes. Have they been accounted for, dealt with, and resolved? Yep. Why do I post pictures of my husband and myself? Because we do love each other. And that is real life. If you want to fault me for standing by my husband and sticking to my vows, then don't follow me."

Ryan and Mackenzie's Divorce Has Been a Turbulent Journey

After their son Jagger, Mackenzie gave birth to their first daughter, Stella​​​​​​, in 2020. It seemed that with the birth of their daughter, the couple finally had reached a state of normalcy. At least until 2022, when Mackenzie finally opened up about what she felt when she and Ryan were driving towards their first wedding at which he had taken Xanax. She stated in the Instagram comment, "I was young, confused, nervous, and made a terrible decision. I'm so thankful no one was hurt. We made peace with it a long time ago together."

In January 2023, Ryan went to his Instagram to share that Mackenzie had been cheating on him for a while and that divorce would be the only thing that would be right for them. He said, "Don [sic] you know what happens when you lay with dogs? … wait, look at who I'm talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction, yeah, divorce is the right thing." Cracks were showing between the couple because he was now stating that their issues did not stem from his substance abuse but, instead, supposedly from her cheating on him. It was just the start of Ryan's social media attacks against Mackenzie; after posting about her alleged cheating, he went back to stories to say he wanted to work on the marriage, but not even a day after he started to slut-shame her, calling her "spineless" among other things. Mackenzie was not silent during this time. She posted on her social media a message stating, "I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think WHATEVER."

After this, Mackenzie went on to get an Order of Protection against Ryan because his social media attacks were starting to get out of hand. This caused her to start thinking about herself, and she filed for divorce from Ryan and was granted a restraining order against him. He did, however, break the restraining order and started harassing Mackenzie, saying in a phone call, "What's about to happen to you is gonna get ugly." The couple went through more ups and downs, but their divorce could not continue due to inactivity, and it was dismissed in February 2024. Mackenzie, however, wanted to open the case up again to resolve their differences and finally put everything behind them.

At this time, they are still going through with their divorce, but now is the start of their most brutal battle: the custody of their children. He is currently asking for their custody to be split 50/50, but he would like for her to pay for child support, alimony, attorney fees, and any legal fees that will be used for their children. Through all this, there is another mutual restraining order between the two in which Mackenzie cannot speak to Ryan and vice versa, and the only contact they can have is through their families. It is unclear how Mackenzie will answer Ryan's proposal for her to pay and for him to become the primary parent. This is a disaster waiting to happen, but the only hope is for the children to grow up in a safe environment.

