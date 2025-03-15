I’ve been one of the Teen Mom franchise’s biggest fans since the beginning. I was only 14 years old when 16 and Pregnant debuted, but I was immediately hooked on the drama. My grandma was convinced the show would make me want to be a teenage mom, but in reality, it was the best birth control. The show –and its spin-off Teen Mom, which debuted the same year – was a prime example of what not to do. But it also provided hours of entertainment, as MTV has a knack for picking the wildest personalities for its shows. Clearly, people loved the franchise as much as I have, as it spawned multiple spin-offs, including Teen Mom 2 and the short-lived Teen Mom 3. The original shows have since merged into Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and the franchise even has a resort-style series featuring just the parents, Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

To this day, I still love Teen Mom. Even if I’m not watching the episodes weekly, I’m reading deep dives on the internet and watching commentary videos on YouTube. Plus, I keep up with my favorite cast members on social media. But I have to admit – things have changed. And I’m not just talking about the quality of the storylines. It’s hard to look at the show the same way now that the original babies are all grown up. Well, they’re teenagers, just like their parents were when they were first cast. What makes that difficult is seeing how much being on TV has impacted the kids. While we’ve been watching their family drama play out for nearly two decades, with every embarrassing and traumatic moment caught on camera, it’s caused some serious harm. The show isn’t as enjoyable when you realize the entertainment comes at the expense of someone else.

'Teen Mom' Is Actually Causing the Kids Trauma

Image via MTV

My opinion on the franchise has been changing for a while. It was awkward to see Maci Bookout force her son Bentley to have the talk on camera just for content. Then there were the times he opened up about his estranged relationship with his dad, Ryan Edwards. These topics are already difficult enough to discuss as a teenager. But having to do it on national television? That’s rough.

I feel bad for Bentley in these moments, and it makes me question how we got here. I’ve loved watching Maci’s family grow over the years, and I’ve been glued to every segment about Ryan and his never-ending legal battles. But I’m not watching to see a young boy be embarrassed on TV by discussing taboo or deeply personal topics. I’m here for the drama, but and this isn’t it. This is just cringe.

Bentley swears he’s okay spilling all of this on television, and Maci has reassured viewers multiple times that he’s fine with opening up (and that she’s proud of him). But it’s possible Bentley faces a lot of pressure, even if it’s indirect or internal, about appearing on the show. He may feel like he has no choice or that refusing to film would mean his family misses out on opportunities.

Teen Mom has done a lot for his family financially, with cast members pulling in six-figure salaries during the show’s heyday. Nowadays, the cast’s pay is proportionate to how many scenes they appear in. If you have a more dramatic or engaging storyline, you get more screen time. Maci has long been accused of having boring storylines – at least until Ryan was brought back on as a regular cast member last year. Given that producers are now pushing to feature the kids more as the next generation of reality TV, it could pressure Bentley into filming scenes he’s uncomfortable with or that he may regret later.

The 'Teen Mom' Kids are Finally Speaking Out