Rumours about the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Amber Portwood’s impending firing ran rife after insiders claimed that she was on thin ice. However, Portwood has since slammed the rumours and stated that she departed the MTV series. Sources close to her have also stated that she has left, so fans may not see her return to the show for the foreseeable.

The Teen Mom star took to TikTok to rant about the rumours of her firing as she continued to criticise the show. Portwood claimed that it was impossible to fire her- because she had already quit. “You’re not about to say that you’re dropping me when I quit [the show] three days ago!” Portwood declared on Saturday. “And I told the producer that.”

“You think this is going to be easy, with me going, after what’s going on?” Portwood continued. “You think I’m scared? Like, y’all know I ain’t got that kind of fear! They know that not only do I not fear that, but I don’t care. How you gonna cancel somebody who doesn’t give a damn? You’re gonna cancel me? Because I already quit, so nice try guys. Nice try. I already got ahold of my agent …”

News of her latest rant comes as she claimed that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is going to get cancelled. Portwood has scrutinised the reality TV series because of the “lies” they were presenting about her, and how the show is ruining her relationship with estranged daughter Leah Shirley. Insiders close to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has since denied the rumours that the show is canceled when speaking to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The sources state that the show is on a hiatus.

Amber Portwood’s ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Exit Seems Official