Something is going on with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as the show's future is unknown. Teen Mom veteran Amber Portwood has been trying to get the fans to stop tuning in on Thursday night, and now she shared on TikTok that she is trying to get the show cancelled. However, the production team behind Teen Mom has shared that that's not the case. On TikTok Live, Portwood shared her plans to get the hit MTV show cancelled, as she feels that the show is preventing her from reuniting with her estranged daughter, Leah Shirley. “If [the show] isn’t cancelled, I’ll get it cancelled,” she said to another TikTok creator during her live. “[The ball] is already in my court, honey. I promise that.”

She had previously revealed that Gary Shirley had been forcing her to film with the show, which ties into the reason why she feels fans should stop watching Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In a separate TikTok Live, she slammed viewers for siding with Shirley and said, “I have sacrificed 17 years of my f**king life to live in hell. Not because of the show, but because of a person and you guys are like, ‘We stand with him.’ I can’t even say certain things now. This world is messed up. [He] was begging me, ‘Please come back on the show! We can’t pay our bills!'”

Amber Portwood Claims That ‘Teen Mom’ Will Get Cancelled