The Big Picture Gary Shirley arranged a BBQ for Leah to reunite with her mother, Amber Portwood, who saw her daughter after 7 months.

Despite some tension, Portwood expressed happiness at reuniting with Leah, with Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell's advice.

The episode showed the efforts made by Portwood to rebuild her relationship with Leah, with plans for another dinner date.

Gary Shirley has been trying to do what is best for his daughter, Leah Shirley. She hasn't seen her mother, Amber Portwood, in months and on a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, he went out of his way to reunite Portwood and their daughter. The BBQ also had Portwood's boyfriend, Gary Wayt, meeting her daughter. The two are no longer together.

Shirley was speaking to co-stars Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell about the situation, telling them how long it has been since Portwood saw her daughter. He claimed that it had been seven months since the two saw each other and talked about why they decided to invite her over. “This is the easiest way for [Leah] to see her mom. It’s less pressure for Leah because she’s not coming over to see Leah.” Shirley and his wife, Kristina Shirley, invited Portwood over for a BBQ around Portwood's birthday and had the entire family there with them.

Despite the weather not being the best for the BBQ, it still went on with Portwood saying how special this birthday was. “This was an amazing birthday,” Portwood said. “I’m happy that you guys finally got to meet him. I had a lot of fun, honestly. I miss you guys so I want to start doing this more often if we can. I’d love to spend more time with you [Leah] and all of you guys. I love you guys. I love you butt head and I miss you.”

Bookout and Lowell Gave Portwood Advice

Bookout and Lowell were both invited to the BBQ and Portwood shared how much it meant to her that the two were trying to help her fix her relationship with her daughter. “I really appreciated the fact that Maci and Cate really wanted to give me such amazing advice for me to actually get my family back,” Portwood said in a confessional. “When I saw my daughter, it was like butterflies. I couldn’t be any happier honestly.”

During the episode, Portwood shared that she wanted to try and make the effort with her daughter, talking about how she asked her to go on a shopping date with her. Their strained relationship had Leah, at one point, seemingly asking for her step mother to adopt her but Portwood wouldn't allow it. When Portwood confided in Bookout and Lowell about her daughter not wanting to go shopping with her, Bookout gave Portwood advice. “No matter how mad she is at you or how much she doesn’t care, she wants you around even if she’s going to be a brat when you’re around,” Bookout said. “I totally hear the feeling that you’re bothering her. Bother her!” Through their help, Portwood scheduled another dinner date with her daughter and the Shirley family.

You can see Portwood, Bookout, Lowell, and the Shirley family in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. All seasons are available to stream on Paramount+

