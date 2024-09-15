For those who missed the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode on Thursday, Ashley Jones has shared more details and her story on her estranged husband’s arrest. Fans know that in July, Bar Smith was arrested and charged with kidnapping, burglary and domestic violence, as he held the reality star hostage in her own home. Recently, a fourth charge has been added, which was aggravated stalking. All his charges are felonies, and he is facing a long time in prison.

Before Smith’s arrest, the pair had been separated. It was after he was arrested and detained in prison that Jones filed for a divorce. Court documents that Starcasm obtained showed that she filed for divorce on August 1, and she served Smith the papers on August 8. Smith had 21 days to file a response, which he failed to do.

In the recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jones recalled how scared she was as she told her side of the story. When I first got into my house, I see Bar sitting on my couch,” she said in a confessional interview. “I could tell that he was pissed. Bar and I are going back and forth, just arguing. Then I hear knocking on my door.” Her mother called 911 to get her daughter help as the terrifying events unfolded.

The ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Star May Get Justice Soon

Image via Ashley Jones' official Instagram

In her confessional, Jones also recants what happened when the police showed up. She states that Smith began “grabbing my barstools and putting them in front of my doot trying to barricade the doors”. “It scared the s— out of me because trigger-finger-happy-ass cops,” she said. “I’m scared to open the door because, do they know I’m opening the door? The last thing I need is someone getting shot or getting really hurt.” She made it safely out of the house and told cops that Smith was willing to cooperate.

It was reported weeks ago that Smith and his legal team tried to get his bail reduced, for the reasons that he was not a danger to society and that he could not afford the amount. However, this soon backfired. The prosecution filed a motion to increase his bail and also requested a No Contact Order with Jones and High Electronic Monitoring. Not only did his bail increase, but another charge of aggravated stalking was added.

Jones’s parents submitted testimonies which detail more on what happened in July. Jones’ mother Tasheila “Pastor Tea” Chapple, claims that Smith “shot up” her daughter’s home and had a gun when he held her hostage and that he has been harassing her. Her father Ted Chapple stated in his testimony that Smith “has used guns to get his way” and that he has done “destruction to property”.

Recent updates on the divorce have also been reported, with a trial being set for November 6. This divorce is an “uncontested divorce”, meaning that if granted, Jones will receive what she requested in the filing, which was sole custody of their daughter Holly. Weeks before the divorce hearing, Smith has his criminal trial, which is set for October 21.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and the Teen Mom franchise can be streamed on Paramount+.

Teen Mom A documentary series that follows four of 16 & Pregnant's first season stars, Farrah, Maci, Amber and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Created by Lauren Dolgen First TV Show Teen Mom First Episode Air Date December 1, 2009 Cast Amber Portwood , Catelynn Baltierra , Maci Bookout , Debra Danielsen

