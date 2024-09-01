Not everything is going swimmingly with Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. As viewers can remember, the couple put their daughter Carly up for adoption in 2009 as teen parents. Since then, there has been a bitter fallout between the couple and Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, as they did not necessarily agree with Lowell being so open on the adoption journey on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In a recent post on Instagram, Lowell shared her stance towards her daughter and her adoptive parents, and things are not going so well.

On Instagram, Lowell reshared a TikTok that @first.birth.mom made and later reposted on her own Instagram account. The creator, who speaks on reuniting with her daughter whom she gave up for adoption, says, “Everyone in society centres adoptive parents' feelings, because nobody’s talking about how the poor behavior of adoptive parents is actually treating my daughter, is actually treating myself, is actually treating her siblings, like it’s actually treating their biological son..no one talks about it. It’s really catered to adoptive parents.”

“For over a decade I was dancing on those eggshells for her adoptive parents,” she continues. “Because, once again, society caters to adoptive parents. I was conditioned to think that I, too, must cater to the adoptive parents’ feelings, so I stayed silent…it purely served the purpose of enabling poor behavior from her adoptive parents…”

Lowell not only agreed with the video and shared it on her own Instagram account, but she defended her choice to speak out against Carly’s adoptive parents. Lowell, whilst fighting to be in Carly’s life, is also raising a family of her own with Baltierra. Lowell is not the first Teen Mom star to have issues with their child, as Amber Portwood has just reunited with her daughter after seven months.

Where Does The ‘Teen Mom’ Family Stand With Their Daughter?

Whilst reposting the video, Balterirra shares how relatable the video is. “THIS!!!!!,” she wrote. “ALL. OF. THIS! Every single thing she said hit me and it’s so accurate! One day Carly will be around to see our side and have all the facts to see our side and make her choice. Ask questions etc. Whatever choice that is I will always support. But she also will see the texts and everything from over the years.”

“I will NEVER bash her parents,” Baltierra continued. “I will ONLY share the ways I have always tried etc. and how many times I have been shut down etc… it’s NOT bashing or ‘talking trash.’ It’s literally just about speaking the truth about adoption, the relationships and how it affects people involved. That’s it. It not only affects me, my husband, and the children we are raising, but it also affects Carly!”

Baltierra is known for being outspoken against Carly’s adoptive parents. In May, Lowell slammed Carly’s adoptive parents for not letting her see Carly this year. “Adoption is wild… Being at the mercy of someone that can say no.. (I know I chose this no need to tell me!)” Lowell wrote on Instagram story at the time. “I just will never understand how you say that you ‘love’ us and will always be ‘blessed’ for us.. BUT you can’t take TWO days out of your entire year to just meet up for dinner and do a park or something small? Especially when we said we would travel to YALL?!” As Baltierrra and Lowell continue to fight to be in Carly’s life, viewers can stay updated with Collider for further reports.

