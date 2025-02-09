Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2B premiered to less than stellar numbers. The show, which has some of fan-favorites from 16 & Pregnant and the original Teen Mom on it, shows their lives as adults in their mostly 30s, all raising their children and navigating failing relationships, custody battles, and more. But the premiere episode of the reality series brought in only 205,000 viewers. This was the lowest Live+ Same Day ratings since the show premiered back in 2022.

The flagship series, at its height, was bringing in millions of viewers per episode. But The Next Chapter has not had the same luck, especially recently. And with cast like Maci Bookout talking about leaving and the drama surrounding Jenelle Evans return to the show in the middle of her messy divorce, it is unclear if the ratings will change or continue to go down as the series goes on. But, in comparison, the new premiere episode for The Challenge was about 100,000 viewers higher than that of The Next Chapter.

Bookout has opened up about the potential of leaving the show and even shared a sad realization about it, saying that if she did leave, she'd still be connected to the series. “I quickly realize that just because I wouldn’t be on the show doesn’t mean that everything that comes with the show goes away … if I take the blessing away, the curse doesn’t go away,” she told The Cut. So many of the former teens who have been on television since they were in high school are kind of stuck at this point. At this time, there is no news whether or not MTV has any plans of finally ending Teen Mom.

Amber Portwood Is Encouraging Fans Not to Watch 'Teen Mom'

Image via MTV

On her TikTok account, stars like Amber Portwood have actively been campaigning for fans to not watch the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Portwood said that she thinks the new season did not paint her in the best light and told fans to avoid watching it. “I guess you do watch some bulls**t version of me…Stop watching it then,” Portwood said on her TikTok page. “Stop watching it. I would never advocate for something that shows somebody I don’t even like or know. They let [Gary] talk, talk and talk, and why do you think it is? It’s better TV guys. People want to hate me.”