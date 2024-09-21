Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra have been very open about their struggles with their daughter's adoptive parents. Brandon Davis and his wife Teresa Davis adopted Carly back in 2009 and since both Baltierra and Lowell Baltierra have struggled with spending time with their daughter. Recently, the reality stars revealed that they have been no contact with the Davis family and that her daughter's adoptive parents even went as far as to block them. Baltierra opened up about the situation on Instagram live.

Baltierra did an Instagram live with creator JordyCray where he talked about the regrets he has surrounding his daughter's adoption. The couple were one of the few Teen Mom couples to put their child up for adoption instead of opting to raise her themselves and while they are still together, they do not have a relationship with their daughter or her adoptive parents. Baltierra shared that he didn't think that talking out about the Davis family would make the matter worse since they already do not have a relationship with them. “I don’t think anything worse can happen,” he said.

He revealed that since he is blocked, it doesn't matter and that they've had conversations before trying to fix their relationship.

“I don’t think that there’s not anything else they could possibly do. They’ve already been upset and angry about a lot of things, but I don’t really think that …there’s any further helping I can do since I’m blocked,” he continued. “There’s not really anything I can do that will make this any worse. They’ve already cut off contact, that’s been established. They have no desire to talk about anything even though I’ve tried, and said ‘let’s get together and talk, we can figure this out.’ We’ve had a lot of these situations where we have talked about these things before.”

Tyler Baltierra Is Not Worried About the Affect This Will Have On His Daughter

When on the live, Baltierra claimed that he didn't think this would hurt his daughter because he wasn't calling her parents names or lying about them. “I guess I’m not worried [it will hurt Carly]. I’m not really sure it would hurt her,” he said. “I’m not bashing her parents, I’m not calling them names or saying they’re right or wrong. I’m expressing my perspective form a birth parent perspective. I would hope this wouldn’t hurt her. I would hope this is information she wants and desires." He then went on to say that he didn't think she'd be "negatively affected by it because the truth it the truth.” He then clarified that he hoped she'd not be affected by it. “You can’t get around it. I hope and pray she’s not affected by it. I can’t guarantee that. I wish they would talk to us and say what’ going on!”

He confirmed later in the live that Teresa does not like him. “She thinks I’m abrasive, and she thinks my communication is a little too aaaah. [She was] raised in the South and I was raised in the Midwest…we have oppositional culture differences….and communication styles. You think I’m too loud and abrasive, I think you’re too beat-around-the-bush and inauthentic.” He went as far as to call her childish for cutting him out of their daughter's life.

