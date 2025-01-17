After over a year of trying to have their home sold, the Teen Mom stars Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra have finally found some luck. The U.S. Sun reports that the pair have finally found a buyer for their home that was up for sale since September 2023 for the price of $425k after previously buying the house for $220k. The reality stars had struggled to sell the property amid the home being threatened by foreclosure.

According to real estate records, the home has been listed as “under contract,” which means that an offer has been accepted but the sale has not been finalized. The house listing stated that the house was “built-in 1869”, and it has been “completely updated while preserving its historical integrity.” The home has an “updated kitchen and fully remodeled bathrooms, butler’s pantry, 2626-foot newer pool, park-like setting yard, wraparound porch,” which may have been enough for the unnamed buyer to accept the offer.

The couple had listed the home for $454k in September 2023 before the asking price was decreased to $450k. In December 2023, the price was dropped again to $449k before the home was removed from the housing market in September 2024 for reasons unknown. While the pair still has not publicly stated why the home they have not lived in for years is up for sale, it is safe to say that the pair may think that it is time to move on.

The ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Struggled to Sell Their Home

While the home was still listed for sale in March 2024, the Teen Mom couple had been threatened with foreclosure due to unpaid property taxes. The Michigan Register of Deeds Office filed a Certificate of forfeiture of Real Property to the Sanilac County Treasurer for non-payment of property taxes for the year 2022, where it was stated that Catelynn and Tyler were missing over $5k in taxes. The couple had until March 2025 to pay the missing taxes, and it has been reported that the debt has been paid.

The couple had also struggled with their finances. Catelynn and Tyler were issued a federal tax lien in November 2019 for 2016 and 2017 of $535,010.97, which was paid off in 2021. In December 2019, they were issued another tax lien for 2018 that summed to $321,789.06, which was paid off in early 2023. They also paid off a state tax lien of just over $6k in early 2023, before they first listed the home for sale.

