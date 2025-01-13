Vee Torres opened up about content creation, her family, and social media in a new interview. The Teen Mom star shares a daughter with husband Jo Rivera, who is the ex of Kailyn Lowry, and Torres used to host a podcast with Lowry titled Baby Mamas No Drama. Since, Torres and Lowry have had a falling out and Lowry moved on to do another podcast without Torres. In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Torres shared why she doesn't post her husband on her social media and how that plays into her own posts and engagement.

Torres shared that she is still trying to find the balance between what to post of her family and what not to post. “I think I’m still working on the balance and like trying to figure out what exactly that is till this day, because I think there are times where you’re so used to sharing with people on social media because they become like a community. They kind of become like part of you, where it’s like every day I’m excited to talk to these people and show them new things,” Torres told In Touch. “I also have to remember that it’s not just me, like I have a family, and I have people around me who don’t really, necessarily want to be on social media.”

Vee Torres Has a Healthy Approach to Family and Social Media

Image via MTV

Torres went on to talk about making sure her daughter does not feel exploited by her mother putting her on social media. “I don’t want her to grow up in the future and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, like you had me all over your social media, and I didn’t really want that or anything.’ And until this day I asked her, ‘Hey, do you want to do this video with me? Or do you mind if I post this?’ every single time because I don’t want her to feel like I’m like not exploiting her.”

Torres spoke about how she had to adjust her social media to those family members who don't want to be included. She shared that sometimes, they want left out and it has meant her social media is her space. “They don’t want people to know them or anything like that. So, yeah, there are times where I just have to look at that and look at the bigger picture and be like, you know, ‘This is me, and this is mine,’” she told the outlet. “Honestly, this is my page like this is my space, and that’s something that I try and let people know like [Jo] has his own Instagram. If he wants to post that he could post it. But this is like my space. This is me, like I started this platform for beauty, for hair, for like I’m like, everyone knows I’m married to [him].” You can see Torres and Rivera on older episodes of Teen Mom.

