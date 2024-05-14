The Big Picture Lowry and Rivera's communication has dwindled, but her podcast with Rivera's wife, Vee Torres, continues without issue.

Lowry's interaction with her children's fathers has shifted, such as strictly emailing Marroquin and lacking any arguments.

Uncertainty looms over the future of Lowry and Rivera's relationship, but their history suggests they can reconcile over time.

Kailyn Lowry has been open and honest since her Teen Mom 2 days about the fathers of her children and co-parenting with them. While she may have started this journey with a better relationship with Jo Rivera, the two are now seemingly not doing as well together. And where does that leave Lowry's podcast with Rivera's new wife, Vee Torres? Is their podcast Baby Mammas No Drama in danger? Talking on her Coffee Convos podcast, Lowry shared an update about how she and Rivera interact with each other now. Lowry shares her son, Isaac, with Rivera.

“Jo and I don’t communicate,” she said. “Like, we have no communication whatsoever. We don’t talk.” Fans used to praise their co-parenting ways and even gave them the title of "most improved co-parenting," Lowry disagreed with them. “No, literally me and Javi [Marroquin would win]. Me and Javi are — you guys know – strictly email [communication only]. We are so cordial,” she said. “We may not be friendly in public, but if Lincoln is there, and we need to have a face-to-face conversation, like at a sporting event or whatever, we are cordial, straight to the point, no extra bulls**t. We don’t fight.”

Lowry went on to talk about how her relationship with Marroquin has changed. “We have no arguments whatsoever. We have nothing to argue about because no lines are blurred. We aren’t overly friendly, we don’t talk if we don’t have to,” she said.

Kailyn Lowry and Jo River Used To Be Fine

Kailyn RLowry and Jo Rivera started dating in high school in 2008 and welcomed their son Isaac in 2010. Through Teen Mom 2, we saw what we thought was the messiest part of their relationship. They had a messy breakup that led to a custody battle that ruined whatever relationship they still had together.

Back in 2008, their relationship was fresh and new but even when the pair broke up, and she ended up dating Jordan Wenner, that was apparently not the end of her and Rivera's relationship. Lowry admitted in one of her memoirs that she cheated on Wenner with Rivera while they were dating. Still, she went on to have six other children after having her son, Isaac, with Rivera, and though they had their ups and downs, the two still had a positive relationship with each other.

As recent as 2023, Lowry told People Magazine that her support system was Rivera. "Surprisingly enough, after everything we went through, Jo has been a really big support system for me, especially now that I work with his wife in the podcasting space," Lowry told the magazine. "He's cheering for both of us. So, it's been really, really nice." Throughout the years, the two remained close enough that Lowry went to Rivera's wedding to Torres in 2018. So the question then remains: What happened for the two to now be at odds with each other once again?

Not Even Lowry Is Sure What Caused the Rift Between Her and Rivera

Lowry clarified for fans that she wasn't exactly sure what caused their riff and even said that it just happened and they've been like this for a while. “But Jo and I? We don’t communicate at all. We don’t text, there’s nothing,” Lowry said. “We are not friendly. Jo and I have been like this for a long time. I don’t know when it started or why it started…I’m not hurt by it; I’m not upset by it. But with that can come feelings of resentment.”

Lowry went on to talk about how their situation is just what it is but that she does know that feelings of resentment can happen if something doesn't change in the long run. “It is what it is, like, I’m not hurt by it, I’m not upset by it … I just, I think that … with that can come frustrations and with that can come feelings of resentment and things like that,” she said.

Will Lowry's Podcast With Vee Torres Survive?

As of this moment, nothing has seemingly changed for the podcast Baby Mamas No Drama. Lowry and Torres have been posting episodes weekly, and there has been no announcement that that is going to change in any way. Maybe Lowry will have to work through her dynamic with Rivera, or maybe she will keep her friendship with Torres as a completely separate thing, but for now, the podcast seems to be fine.

This is good for Lowry, who told People Magazine last year that her podcasts go against everything she's been taught but that she loves them. She also co-hosts the podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best fame as well as her other podcast, Barely Famous. Lowry said to People:

"Podcasting goes against everything that I was taught, especially from my previous agent. He basically told me that there was no money in podcasting and don't waste my time. But Lindsie Chrisley had reached out to me via Twitter, and we kind of formed this friendship before we even met in person. She was like, 'Do you want to do a podcast?' I was like, 'I'm going to take a leap of faith here and say yes, even though it goes against everything that I know.' Then, I just fell in love with it. So, I kept going and I started more podcasts."

Is There Hope for Reconciliation for Rivera and Lowry?

Given her relationship with Torres and the fact that Rivera and Lowry share a son, they won't ever be out of the other's life. But they have been here before. Given the ups and downs of their dynamic and how the two have consistently come back to each other, we don't know what the future holds for them, but they can be friends and a support system for each other once again. We'll just have to keep our ears on Lowry's multiple podcasts to see what the current status of their relationship ends up being, but for now, they're not really talking to each other, and that is sad to see.

All seasons of Teen Mom are streaming on Paramount+.

