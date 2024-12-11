The teen movie genre has taken on many forms over the years. From James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause to the glory days of John Hughes, many hits have resonated with teen audiences and continue to do so even after entering adulthood. Not every film has aged well, and even fewer have been perfect, but many still hold true to any teen and add something of value.

The ‘80s saw a big spike for the genre, thanks to the works of Hughes as well as the Brat Pack. Since then, the genre has grown even stronger with more films from the ‘90s, 2000s, and 2010s. Much of it comes from each generation being influenced by the previous one, as well as the changing times and attitudes towards certain social norms. Nevertheless, even if the following films don’t hit every note, they are still considered favorites. These teen movies came close to being perfect, and their standing only keeps improving years later.

10 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' (1983)

Directed by Amy Heckerling

Image via Universal Pictures

Regarded as a raunchy ‘80s classic, Fast Times at Ridgemont High was a surprise success upon its release. The film marked the debut for both director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe, who adapted the screenplay from his novel Fast Times at Ridgemont High: A True Story, loosely based on his experiences. It covers multiple storylines throughout an entire year of high school: senior Brad (Judge Reinhold) working multiple jobs, his sophomore sister Stacy (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and her desire to date, and the antics of stoned surfer Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn).

Although the film was controversial due to its depiction of teen sexual escapades, Fast Times at Ridgemont High was defended for delivering an honest portrayal of sex, growing up, and even abortion. It also helped launch the careers of Penn, Reinhold, and Leigh and even featured several big names in early roles, such as Phoebe Cates, Forest Whitaker, Eric Stoltz, and Nicolas Cage in his feature debut. While it may not be for everyone, Fast Times at Ridgemont High still lives on as a favorite high school movie classic.

Your changes have been saved Fast Times At Ridgemont High Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 13, 1982 Cast Phoebe Cates , Ray Walston , Jennifer Jason Leigh , Brian Backer , Judge Reinhold , Sean Penn , Robert Romanus Runtime 90 minutes Writers Cameron Crowe

9 'The Kings of Summer' (2013)

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Image via CBS Films

Anyone who attended the 2013 Sundance Film Festival or frequented any of the independent cinemas back then might remember a little film called The Kings of Summer. Written by Chris Galletta and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, this coming-of-age comedy centers around three teenage boys (Nick Robinson, Gabriel Basso, and Moisés Arias) yearning for freedom from their overprotective parents. Thus, they run away into the woods and build a house together to live off the land, away from civilization and responsibilities.

The Kings of Summer shines best with the performances of its three leads as well as the supporting cast, including Erin Moriarty, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Megan Lulally, and Marc Evan Jackson. Its tone finds a balance between sweet and funny as the story deals heavily with both the joy of youth and the perils of impending adulthood. If a more complex approach had been taken toward the themes, then maybe The Kings of Summer could have been better remembered. Nevertheless, it’s still an enjoyable film for those who love indies.

8 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Image via Netflix

Talk about the twist of all twists. Without giving anything away, Do Revenge is another Netflix teen hit filled with wit, style, and delicious vengeance. The film centers around Drea (Camilla Mendes), a formerly popular student at a prestigious private high school who wishes to get back at her ex-boyfriend Max (Austin Abrams) for leaking their sex tape. She teams up with shy new student Eleanor (Maya Hawke), who is also dealing with some torment, and they plot to aid each other in their plans for revenge.

The film is loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train as well as the ‘90s hit Cruel Intentions, right down to having Sarah Michelle Gellar playing the headmaster of the school. Do Revenge excels through the strength of the script penned by Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson, who directed the film, along with the performances of Mendes and Hawke. It also truly demonstrates the troubles and tribulations that high schoolers go through. One could even argue that Do Revenge makes a case for necessary revenge.

Your changes have been saved Do Revenge Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 16, 2022 Cast Camila Mendes , Maya Hawke , Sophie Turner , Austin Abrams , Talia Ryder Runtime 118 minutes Writers Jennifer Kaytin Robinson , Celeste Ballard

7 'Pretty in Pink' (1986)

Directed by Howard Deutch

Image via Paramount Pictures

No other filmmaker captured the spirit of teen films like the late John Hughes. The ‘80s were defined by many of his films, such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Breakfast Club. Even the ones he did not direct, namely Pretty in Pink, are still considered to be modern classics. Directed by Howard Deutch, the film stars ‘80s teen idol Molly Ringwald as Andie, a high school student and outcast from a low-income family who gets asked out by Blane (Andrew McCarthy), a rich and popular student, much to her suspicion and the frustration of her smitten best friend Duckie (Jon Cryer).

Much of the praise towards Pretty in Pink is attributed to the performances, primarily Ringwald, Cryer, and Annie Potts as Andie’s boss, Iona. The film was also notable for having its ending changed after poor test audience reactions; the perception was that it originally defeated the purpose of Andie’s journey and who she ended up with. There’s no telling if the original ending had worked with audiences and critics, so Pretty in Pink could have left behind a different legacy if done so. Nevertheless, the film still launched the careers of several stars and resonated with fans with its heart and charm.

6 'Dope' (2015)

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa

Image via Open Road Films

We all love the ‘90s, right? Then maybe you’ll enjoy a ‘90s teen movie…that’s actually set in 2015. Dope, written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa, centers around Malcolm (Shameik Moore), a nerdy teenager living in a rough neighborhood in Los Angeles. He spends his time worshiping ‘90s pop culture with his friends, Jib (Tony Revolori) and Dibby (Kiersey Clemons), and dreams of getting into Harvard. But when Malcolm receives an invitation to a secret party one night, he embarks on a journey that could lead him to great success.

Dope is something of a busy film; its dense plot involving drugs and Bitcoin may have prevented it from achieving a greater level of remembrance over time. However, Dope is a standout because of Moore's performance, its diversity, and its setting. The main themes of Dope are all about trying to survive the hardships of the environment while staying true to oneself, and that’s an important lesson for teens to understand. Add plenty of funny moments and charming characters, and you get yourself a film that truly is…dope.