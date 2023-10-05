For the teen genre, the 2010s were pivotal not only for audiences but for the onscreen stars. Many of the names used the features of this decade to launch their careers from nothing or to demonstrate they were more than just a Disney face. Not only were these roles career-defining, but their movies were decade-defining. From young adult adaptations to creative filmmaking styles and the tales of self-discovery in between, the teen movies of the 2010s were another breed of brooding, sci-fi, and romance.

Tales of the teenage experience aren't always the highest-rated or the award winners, but for the 2010s, the blend was just right to usher the millennial viewers through the formidable years of life. They defined the genre by crafting unique characters in stories that invoked a feeling of acceptance, and by producing franchises that became undeniable forces within pop culture.

10 'Beastly' (2011)

In a decade where young adult adaptations ruled the screen, Beastly was yet another recognizable tale for teen audiences. A modern retelling of the classic Beauty and the Beast tale, Alex Flinn's novel was brought to the silver screen with a cast of seemingly emerging teen leads. Alex Pettyfer stars as Kyle, an arrogant, cruel teen whose life takes a turn for the worse after he bullies the wrong person, Kendra (Mary-Kate Olsen), an enchantress. His appearance is cursed and can only be broken if his heart changes, and he finds love within two years. Vanessa Hudgens stars as Lindy, an average girl who becomes Kyle's inevitable love interest.

It's not the best adaptation of the timeless classic; however, it was one of the films establishing the decade's legacy for page-to-screen adaptations that catered to the millennial audience. Beastly is melodramatic at best, but certainly a deep-dive into the decade for viewers who remember its release.

9 'The Last Song' (2010)

It's no secret that Nicholas Sparks novels and their screen counterparts are an acquired taste for many movie lovers—this time, The Last Song captured the hearts of the teen audience. Miley Cyrus stars as Ronnie, a gifted yet rebellious teen sent to a Southern coastal town for the summer with her estranged father. There, she unexpectedly begins to fall for Will (Liam Hemsworth). The movie is filled with music and romance, perfect for the viewers tracking Cyrus's success from Disney Channel to the big screen.

As many Disney Channel stars made the leap to the big screen, their fans moved with them, creating a whole new audience for filmmakers to cater to. The Last Song served as a transitional movie the aging teen and tween audiences as they evolved from corny TV romance stories to emotional tales of beginning new chapters.

8 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Even though it's a later entry in the decade, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird is still representative of the teen identity that dominated the 2010s. Set in 2002, it's the story of a teen who calls herself Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) as she navigates the growing pains of teenage identity, parental conflict, romance, and planning her future. The Oscar-nominated feature masterfully balances Lady Bird's angst and artistic spirit without sacrificing character growth for a stereotypical teen coming-of-age tale.

Gerwig's spectacular writing, paired with Ronan's equally riveting performance, allowed Lady Bird to be "not just another teen movie." Adult and teen audiences connected with this movie as it's a story not just for the Lady Birds of the world but for their parents too.

7 'The Fault in Our Stars' (2014)

What's a little teen romance movie without heartbreak and emotional gut checks? From the John Green novel, Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort star opposite one another in this drama about two cancer patients whose shared love of books leads them on an adventure of their lifetimes to meet a reclusive author in Amsterdam. Woodley and Elgort are everything the genre needed and more to make The Fault in Our Stars not just another adaptation.

The screen adaptation became a decade-defining feature, introducing readers to the story for the first time while reintroducing the original audience to the emotional tale for a second time. It's a movie that didn't leave a dry eye in the audience and remains a go-to nostalgia movie for fans of the decade's teen genre.

6 'The Perks of Being a Wall Flower' (2012)

Like many of the movies of the decade, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is about finding who you are with people who accept you while you're on that journey. Charlie (Logan Lerman) is a high school introvert befriended by two seniors Sam (Emma Watson) and her stepbrother Patrick (Ezra Miller). Through their friendship, Charlie basks in the joy of friendship, love, and dreams of being a writer, all before inevitably realizing that Sam and Patrick will leave him soon.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Stephen Chbosky, this adaptation is everything about the teen genre wrapped into one movie that brings audiences on a rollercoaster ride they were happy to be a part of. It's unexpectedly expected with enough individuality to stand out in a decade and genre of coming-of-age adaptations.

5 'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

A "boy meets girl" movie with heart and gripping performances, The Spectacular Now was a career-defining project for both leading stars. Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley star as Sutter, the popular party boy who seemingly has it all, and Aimee, the surprising girl next door whose existence Sutter is just discovering. Their budding romance turns heads while also challenging their growth in this coming-of-age tale.

Based on the best-selling book by Tim Tharp, the story is everything one would expect in a teen movie from the 2010s and a heck of a lot more. Teller and Woodley's provocative performances would catapult them into stardom and solidify their places in the teen genre shortly after with the Divergent franchise.

4 'Chronicle' (2012)

With a recognizable young cast that would go on to successful careers, Chronicle is the sci-fi movie of the decade that audiences weren't expecting but became one of the highest-grossing movies of its found-footage style. Three high school boys gain superpowers from a mysterious substance. Their abilities emerge, and it's a whirlwind of fun and entertainment, but as their darker energies become more dominant, things start to turn dangerous.

Instead of relying on the filmmaking style to draw audiences in, Chronicle holds its own with a solid script and excellent performances from Michael B. Jordan, Dane DeHaan, and Alex Russell. Not only is it a movie that set the bar incredibly high for 2010s sci-fi, Chronicle proved that under the right direction, all the elements that could have made the movie bad made it a hit.

3 'The Maze Runner' (2014)

With a very crowded decade of young adult page-to-screen features, The Maze Runner franchise managed to find solid footing and make a notable name for itself. A dystopian sci-fi series written by James Dashner, the first installment introduces a colony of teen boys who have no memory of how they got there but send a team of "runners" through the treacherous maze guarding their community for a chance to escape. Dylan O'Brien stars as Thomas, the newest teen to be dropped into the colony, determined—despite no memory—to escape the maze.

Only three titles from Dashner's series earned feature film adaptations—The Maze Runner, The Scorch Trials, and The Death Cure. Of the big-screen installments, the first earned the highest praise among audiences, while the second and third fell flat. The franchise gave teen audiences a franchise to root for that was bogged down by love triangles rather than the will to survive the most brutal of circumstances.

2 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Taking the torch passed by the Twilight Saga, this dystopian series gave the decade's teen audiences yet another love triangle to ship onscreen to drive them back to the theater. Based on the novels by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games is the first installment in a four-movie series about a future society where 24 teens are called upon from the 12 districts of Panem to fight to the death once a year. Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) takes her younger sister's place in the games and must survive an arena full of traps and the other tributes in order to make it home again.

The series launched the careers of Lawrence and several stars of the film and franchise. Teens selected Team Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) or Team Gale (Liam Hemsworth) as the inevitable genre love triangle wormed its way into pop culture. The 2010s were all about adaptation franchises, and The Hunger Games was a clear winner of the decade.

1 'Easy A' (2010)

Movie lovers knew Emma Stone was the perfect leading lady long before she was earning Oscar nominations and winning for Best Actress. A movie about the snowball effect of one harmless lie, Easy A finds Olive (Stone) capitalizing on the high school rumor mill for financial and social gain. Paralleled against the backdrop of The Scarlett Letter, Olive becomes ostracized for her alleged behavior culminating in the ultimate coming-of-age tale.

A stand-alone movie, this teen comedy tactfully drew from its genre counterparts in all the right ways, making it not only one of the best high school stories but one of the best of the decade. Equal parts witty and emotional, Easy A still resonates with viewers today with timeless themes of discovery, acceptance, and individuality.

