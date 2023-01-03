From 'The Little Mermaid' to 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': The 10 Most Anticipated Teen Movies of 2023

The history of teen movies is a long one. While the genre peaked in the '80s, it's been a mainstay of film since the birth of the medium. The teen genre has gone through many changes to become exciting, mature, and relatable — with teenagers as the focus. These films often have a sense of fun that draws viewers in as they explore the themes of fitting in, first love, and finding one's identity. Every year has its fair share of teen films, and 2023 is no exception.

RELATED: The Most Anticipated Animated Movies Of 2023

Aside from being relatable to younger audiences, teen movies allow older viewers to relive their teenage years through the stories and characters depicted in these films. The genre's distinct and entertaining blend of comedy, drama, action, and fantasy may be the reason for its popularity, and 2023 has many exciting teen movies to offer.

10/10 ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’

Image via Paramount

Jeff Davis has crafted yet another thrilling supernatural drama in which the wolf pack of Beacon Hills battles a new evil. With the emergence of this threat, the only true Alpha werewolf Scott McCall must rally new allies and trusted friends to fight it off. To make this story more interesting, supernatural creatures such as banshees, hellhounds, werecoytes, and Kitsunes join him in his fight.

Directed by Russell Mulcahy and set to be released on January 26, 2023, the new teen wolf features its original cast of Tyler Posey, Shelly Henning, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, and the surprising return of Crystal Reed as Allison Argent. Though Scott McCall is still an Alpha, he is no longer a teenager; however, this film may introduce a new teen wolf to stay true to its name.

9/10 ‘Scream VI’

Image via Paramount Pictures

The sixth installment of the Scream franchise will be released on March 10, 2023, with yet another terrifying and exciting horror story. The new Scream follows Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Golding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, four survivors of the Ghostface killings, as they leave Woodsboro and try to make a new life in New York City.

With the original franchise writer and creator, Kevin Williamson returning as executive producer and directors Matt Bettnelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of this classic American Slasher film, many fans are excited to see this new installment has in store for them. Horror fans are certainly hoping for a scarier Ghostface and a bloodier showdown.

8/10 ‘The Little Mermaid’

In this upcoming American musical fantasy, Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton, is curious about the world beyond the sea and makes a deal with the malevolent sea witch Ursula to become human. While on land, Ariel falls in love with the charming Prince Eric and lands herself in trouble.

RELATED: The 10 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023, According to Letterboxd

This live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated Disney film, directed by Rob Marshall and written by David Magee, stars Hailey Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs, Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, and many others.

7/10 ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballards of Songbirds and Snakes’

After a six-year-long break since the last installment of this sci-fi series, a new installment is set to be released on November 17, 2023. Based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, this prequel film tells the story of young charming Coriolanus Snow before he became the tyrannical President of Panem. It follows his plot to help Lucy Gray, a District 12 tribute, win the game.

RELATED: The 10 Most Anticipated Movie Sequels of 2023

Like the others in the series, this new movie will be set in a futuristic dystopian world with a darker and more brutal Hunger Games. The film will feature a star-studded cast, including Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth, and more, and it will be directed by Francis Lawrence. While some fans may be hesitant about a story centered on the tyrannical President Snow, the film is expected to be an exciting ride. It may even become as popular as the other movies in the series.

6/10 ‘Prom Pact’

Written by Anthony Lombardo and directed by Anya Adams, Prom Pact follows the story of a feminist (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) who only cares about getting into Harvard and doesn’t believe in the idea of falling in love but ultimately finds herself falling hard. This teen romantic comedy is scheduled to be released in spring 2023 and may be perfect for fans of teen rom-coms.

Following previous shows directed by Anya Adams, such as Fresh Off the Boat, Black-ish, and Netflix's hit Ginny and Georgia, many expect a colorful and entertaining film from this director. Prom Pact is expected to capture the teenage experience as it deals with issues of falling in love and self-discovery.

5/10 ‘Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret’

This coming-of-age comedy, based on the 1970 novel by Judy Blume, follows a sixth grader as she grapples with issues of religious identity and other common anxieties of early adolescence. The protagonist's mother is Christian, while her father is Jewish, causing the protagonist to feel uncertain about her religious affiliation.

Written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, this upcoming American coming-of-age drama will be released on April 28, 2023. While it is a light-hearted teen movie, it touches on important topics such as religion and sexuality. Despite this, fans of Judy Blume will not want to miss out.

4/10 ‘Barbie’

Image via Warner Bros

A Barbie doll living in a Barbie world is expelled from the world for not being perfect enough: Barbie embarks on an adventure to find true happiness in the human world.

Written and directed by Oscar-nominee Greta Gerwig, this upcoming romantic comedy features film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling alongside an impressive ensemble cast. Set to be released on July 21, 2023, this movie has sparked theories and speculation among fans. However, based on the pictures and trailer released by the film's producers, one thing is certain: it will undoubtedly be visually vibrant and reminiscent of the Barbie style.

3/10 ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse’

Image via Sony

In this epic adventure, Miles Morales joins forces with Gwen Stacy and other Spider-people to battle a powerful villain unlike any they have faced before. The newest entry to the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse Saga, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, will be released on June 2, 2023.

The 2018 animation, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse was highly praised for its heartwarming storyline, imaginative and colorful style, and endearing characters. Fans are eagerly anticipating a similarly impressive story in the upcoming 2023 release. To many viewers, Spider-Verse was the best superhero movie ever made. The question now is, can this new installment live up to its legacy?

2/10 ‘Wonka’

Image via Warner Bros.

This fantasy tale follows a young Willy Wonka’s earliest adventures and how he met Oompa-Loompas. There isn’t much information about the plot, but the film will center on the eccentric young inventor’s formative years before he became the imaginative chocolatier.

This prequel will be directed by Paul King and written by both King and Simon Farnaby. The film is set to be released on December 15, 2023, so viewers will have to wait a while before seeing Timothee Chalamet as a young and amusing Willy Wonka in his iconic top hat and brightly colored jacket.

1/10 ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Image via Warner Bros

This superhero tale follows Billy Batson, a teenage boy who, upon reciting the magical word "SHAZAM," transforms into his adult alter ego, Shazam. In this sequel, Shazam and his superhero family must battle the villainous Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu) to save the day.

The first Shazam film was well-received, with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and many are hoping the new one will follow in its footsteps. Shazam! Fury of the Godsis set to release on March 17, 2023, so fans won't have to wait long to see what the new installment has to offer. Asher Angel will play Batson, while Zachary Levi will play his alter ego.

KEEP READING: The 5 Best New Movies on Netflix in January 2023