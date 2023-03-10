Certain films become symbolic of a generation. Whether it's the hair, the attitude, the cars or the lingo, these movies define the teens of decades past. Viewers can place themselves inside the films. They're remembering similar adventures from their own lives. If they're too young to have experienced it, they fantasize about the lives they would lead in the time being depicted.

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Fever' and 7 Other Film Soundtracks That Are as Iconic as the Movies They're From

Some are filmed in the heart of the era. Others capture the essence of an earlier generation. Either way, these movies continue to resonate with those who can relate to the situations of the teenage characters. The music just adds to the nostalgia of it all. Although hard to narrow down, there are a few teen movies that perfectly reflect their generation.

1 'Grease' (1978)

Nothing says '50s teen style like leather jackets and poodle skirts. Add in the classic cars and tunes? Viewers of all ages can picture what it's like growing up in the middle of the century. As Danny (John Travolta) and Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) figure out how to go from "summer nights" to "hopelessly devoted" to each other, their friends are along for the ride.

The T-Birds and Pink Ladies featured in Grease make those awkward teen years look effortless and cool. The diner hangs, hand jives and sleek hairstyles are all symbols of simpler times...when disputes could be settled with car races and all it took to find love was completely changing the personality and picking up a smoking habit.

2 'Stand By Me' (1986)

Not everyone growing up in the late 1950s went on adventures to look for dead bodies. Stand By Me did, however, paint a picture of what life was like then. For those transitioning into adolescence, there seemed to be fewer organized activities and endless freedom to explore.

RELATED: 10 Memorable Movies Made Better By a Great Narrator

As an adult, Gordie (Richard Dreyfuss) reflects on one particular childhood memory involving his best friends. The '50s may be viewed as an idealistic and less complicated time, but the dark tales and dangerous lessons learned show that nothing is ever truly perfect...except for the fit of those classic t-shirts.

3 'The Outsiders' (1983)

Image via Warner Bros.

A book that continues to be read by millions of students, The Outsiders was turned into a coming-of-age film depicting social and economic disparities in an Oklahoma town. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring a group of young men commonly featured in Teen Beat, the cult classic is about growing up in the 1960s.

As the boys are faced with life-or-death situations, they prove their loyalty to each other. The Greasers, played by Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon (and many more Brat Pack members), may come across plenty of obstacles, but they "stay gold" despite it all.

4 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

It was made in 1993, but Dazed and Confused is all about high school in the '70s...a time when hazing was still seemingly acceptable and the vibe was "alright, alright, alright." A fresh-faced cast (including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey and Milla Jovovich) shows how some Austin teens celebrate the end of yet another school year.

On that fateful day, the star quarterback struggles to align his social and athletic goals while some nasty seniors make sure the incoming freshmen know they're not in junior high anymore. As day turns to night illegal substances are consumed, unlikely connections are made and summer officially begins...all of it accompanied by fab tunes that defined a generation.

5 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Molly Ringwald was THE '80s teen, starring in John Hughes classics like Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink and, of course, The Breakfast Club. The film is all about a Saturday detention attended by "a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal."

RELATED: From 'Dirty Dancing' to 'Ghostbusters': 10 Iconic Soundtrack Singles From the 1980s

The young actors are synonymous with the generation as they all became known for their movies that cleverly reflect teenage happenings. The Brat Pack (and company) continued to stay relevant as they transitioned from teen flicks to more mature roles. It's almost as if they were saying, "Don't you...forget about me."

6 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) may not make it to school very often, but the "righteous dude" doesn't let life pass him by. With those dreamy brown eyes, the smooth slacker convinces his girlfriend and best friend to ditch class and explore Chicago.

Director John Hughes makes sure to show his love for Chi-Town. He highlights Wrigley Field, the Art Institute of Chicago and the city's passion for parades through the crew's adolescent adventures. The movie is certainly witty and comical, yet there are plenty of sincere and charming moments mixed in.

7 'American Pie' (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

The Midwest is the perfect backdrop for awkward teens and their shenanigans. The title comes from a memorable and steamy scene from the movie, but American Pie is all about a group of seniors realizing they need to mature a bit before heading off on their post-graduation endeavors.

RELATED: The Worst Movies to Watch With Your Parents, From 'Borat' to 'American Pie'

As they embark on their virginity quest, Jim (Jason Biggs) and his friends find that the journey is the true reward. Blink 182 and Sugar Ray set the stage as the guys spend time together before going their separate ways. It is a film that resonates with real-life teens making a similar yet exciting (and sometimes scary) transition after a childhood of comfort and familiarity.

8 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Cady (with a C) spent much of her childhood removed from cliques, trends and teen drama. Most viewers can empathize with the struggles Lindsay Lohan's character faces as she tries to fit in at her suburban school.

Trying to reach the top of the social ladder is tempting. Mean Girlshas a way of reminding those watching to stick with the people who show love and support during the good times (like a Mathletes victory) and the bad times ("word" vomiting all over a crush).

9 'Superbad' (2007)

Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) are like peanut butter and jelly. They get each other and have a bond closer than most. Solid friendships help teens get through the most awkward and trying times. The hilarious duo is faced with the realization that life as they know it will soon change when they head to different colleges.

Most real-life teens won't get hit by a car, chased by cops, forced to sing These Eyes to inebriated strangers, become cornered at a sketchy "grown-up" party and accidentally give the girl of their dreams a black eye all in one night. When Seth and Evan (oh, and McLovin') show their loyalty in the end, it makes that next phase of life a little less terrifying.

10 'Booksmart' (2019)

Image via Annapurna

As people evolve, so do teen movies. Much like in Superbad, the shenanigans are extreme, but the portrayal of the high school experience is more real than past depictions. Some students are smart, some are kind, some earn unfair reputations and many are not as alone as they feel.

Let Booksmart be a reminder to go after the crush, get to know new people, and let friends be their authentic selves. Another lesson learned from this teen movie? Don't accidentally blast pornography through the principal's car speakers.

NEXT: 10 Underrated Teen Movies That Deserve More Recognition