There's nothing like a heaping amount of angsty drama to fill the time. Often with any teen show of any genre, there are relatable themes of friendship, romance, and identity. Teen shows have been a staple of TV culture for some time, allowing viewers to appreciate a good coming-to-age story.

Teen TV has captivated not only its targeted audience but also many of all ages. The concept of mundane teen struggles with larger-than-life circumstances makes for enticing TV. Shows like Sex Education, and Euphoria reflect the universal challenges of growing up, often appealing to viewers young and old. Unfortunately, there are some teen series that go unnoticed and overlooked in favor of the bigger and bolder hits of the genre. This list showcases those hidden gems that hold the capability of captivating audiences just as well.

10 'Star-Crossed' (2014)

Created by Meredith Averill

Image Via CW

This underrated gem didn’t last long but left a lasting impact on sci-fi lovers. Star-Crossed follows an alien young man and a human girl, who, against the odds of societal tensions and opinions, fall hopelessly in love.

Star-Crossed drew in a very loyal fan base. The teen drama unfortunately lasted for only one angst-filled season, due to varied reviews, leading the series to go unnoticed by many. Still, the teen sci-fi drama left its mark on the hearts of its audience with its heartfelt themes of acceptance and love.

Star-Crossed Release Date February 17, 2014 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH BUY



9 'My Mad Fat Diary' (2013–2015)

Created by Tom Bidwell

Image via E4

A touching series that resonates with all those who struggle with self-acceptance and beauty standards. My Mad Fat Diary centers around a teen girl navigating her mental health and her body image in the 90s. The series follows a young teen as she navigates new and old friends, family, and romance.

My Mad Fat Diary didn't get the love it deserved, mainly due to its limited international exposure. The series’ plot is honest, and its characters are especially relatable. My Mad Fat Diary is an overlooked gem with enough emotional depth to move its audience.