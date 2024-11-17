DC fans everywhere have been rejoicing in the streets ever since it was announced that James Gunn's DCU would be bringing the beloved Teen Titans to the big screen. There are a plethora of directions that writer Ana Nogueira could bring this young team in when they come to movie theaters in 2028. Not to mention, with Batman: The Brave and the Bold introducing Damien Wayne as this universe's Robin, the legacy of the comic book Titans opens up like floodgates.

The Teen Titans went through a lot of changes between their first introduction and the iteration of the team that Damien Wayne was involved in. Thus, Gunn and Nogueira could play with multiple characters for this surprisingly versatile team. But who could they cast to bring these young heroes to life? One can only speculate at this point, but multiple actors would be perfect casting for the Teen Titans, including many that have become popular choices with fans.

Teen Titans (DCU)

10 Liza Soberano

Donna Troy/Wonder Girl

Most recently appearing in Lisa Frankenstein as Taffy, Liza Soberano stole the hearts of many with her lovable performance in the Halloween flick. As Taffy, she showed off her ability to be a more joyful and bubbly character. But she also has some great experience in the action realm, portraying Alexandra Trese in Trese.

Liza has the right look to play Donna Troy and isn't a giant Hollywood actress, so many audience members would consider her an "unknown." It would be a great opportunity for Soberano to show off her skills as an actress and a chance to step into the A-list. Unfortunately, Donna Troy is among DC's most underrated characters, so the chances of seeing her on the team are low. But one can dream that if she did, an actress like Soberano would be perfect casting.

9 Elle Fanning

Terra Markov

If the team at DC Studios wanted to adapt one of the Titans' most popular storylines, "The Judas Contract," they'd need to include Terra Markov. The character is very complex and complicated, meaning that DC Studios is going to need to cast a super-talented actress who can pull off an intricate character, and who better than Emmy nominee Elle Fanning?

Fanning is one of the most talented young actresses in the game right now. She's getting cast left and right after her astounding performance in The Great, where she portrayed none other than the complicated historical figure Catherine the Great. To make the big betrayal that happens in this iconic Teen Titans story work, the movie would need someone to accurately portray Terra's layered, shifting personality, and Fanning would absolutely kill it.

8 Miles Brown

Wallace West/Kid Flash

While many non-comic fans may not know it, there are two Kid Flashes in the DC Comics universe, both with the "Wally" name. Coming after the original Wally West, Wallace West was introduced after the first Wally was lost in the speed force for a bit after a big reboot at DC. Ever since Wally returned to the main universe, Wallace has become Kid Flash, and Wally has taken up the primary Flash mantle. If the DCU wanted to do something similar, Miles Brown would be a great pick for Wallace West.

Most well-known for Black-ish and Boy Genius, Miles Brown is a beloved young actor who has really made a name for himself as a charismatic young man who can capture the hearts of his audience. What's so fun about Wallace West as a character is how lovable and charming he is, aspects that Brown would be able to bring to the role with little to no effort. He's also yet to be featured in a superhero flick, and this is his perfect chance to do so.

7 Cameron Monaghan

Wally West/The Flash/Kid Flash

If James Gunn wants to introduce the other Wally West, either as this universe's Kid Flash or their main Flash, the one and only Cameron Monaghan would be great to bring in for it. After seeing Barry Allen so much in recent years, many people are asking for more focus on Wally West, and Monaghan is the perfect redhead for the job.

In many iterations of the team over the years, Wally West has been a crucial member of the Teen Titans. However, even if they bring in Wallace, Wally could help mentor the young Flash sidekick as the Titans struggle throughout their film. Regardless of which direction they go, Monaghan can play both roles quite easily. While he may be a bit too old to play Wally as Kid Flash, he's a great age to be phasing out of the Kid Flash mantle to hand down to Wallace.

6 Spence Moore II

Victor Stone/Cyborg

Because of all the drama surrounding the Snyderverse, Cyborg's character has very much been thrown to the wayside. The new DCU has the perfect opportunity to bring Cyborg back into mainstream media and make him popular again. While in recent years he's been consistently adapted to be a founding member of the Justice League, Cyborg actually got his start as a founding member of the Teen Titans.

If they decide to include Cyborg in the Teen Titans movie, Spence Moore II would be a great actor for the job. Most well known for his work on All American, playing the character Chris Jackson, Moore II has exactly what it takes to bring Cyborg to life, and his younger age would also allow him to fit into the team a lot easier. Maybe fans will finally get the iconic Cyborg and Beast Boy friendship back!

5 Jason Genao

Garfield Logan/Beast Boy

If there's anything that Beast Boy has and is most well known for, it's his wonderful personality. He's energetic and endearing in all the best ways, making him an absolute fan favorite over the years. If the DCU plans on bringing this green shape-shifter into the fold, they'll need an actor who can come in and embody that youthful energy and charm. Almost no one suits it better than the one and only Jason Genao.

In one of his more famous roles as Ruby Martinez in On My Block, Genao plays a character that is strikingly similar to the popular Beast Boy. He's also the perfect age to play the green shape-shifting hero and in the perfect shape to do so as well. At the end of the day, Genao is the spitting image of Garfield Logan and the kind of actor the character needs to really come to life.

4 Jenna Ortega

Raven