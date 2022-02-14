It's coming to Digital, Blu-ray and DVD on May 24.

WarnerMedia announced earlier today a new feature-length TV event joining the recent stream of comic crossover capers: Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. Directed by Matt Peters and Animaniacs alumnus Katie Rice, from a script by Jace Ricci (Tangled: The Series), it pits the eponymous heroes from the two franchises against Lex Luthor and his unified cabal of super villains. It's set to hit Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital starting May 24, followed by a premiere on Cartoon Network on May 28.

Here are the special features available in the Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $24.98 SRP; Canada $29.98 SRP) and on DVD (USA $19.98 SRP; Canada $24.98 SRP):

From the DC Vault:

Teen Titans Go!: Season 2: Operation Tin Man

Teen Titans Go!: Season 4: Titan Saving Time

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 2: #SmallVictories

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said:

"The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team. Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series."

Check out the box art for Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse below. Cast includes Kimberly Brooks, Greg Cipes, Keith Ferguson, Will Friedle, Grey Griffin, Phil LaMarr, Max Mittleman, Jessica McKenna, and Khary Payton.

Producers are Jeff Curtis and James Ricci. Supervising Producer is James Tucker. Executive Producer is Sam Register.

Here's the official, action-packed synopsis for Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse:

"With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world’s Super-Villains to capture all of Earth's Super Heroes, until... only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event!"

