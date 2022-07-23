While DC fans are anxiously waiting for the new trailers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Black Adam, DC Films are not the only ones having fun at San Diego Comic Con this weekend. Another team of iconic DC heroes and their popular series Teen Titans Go!, just made any Snyderverse fan very happy. It has been announced at the “Cartoon Network: Winner Takes” presentation during SDCC that director Zack Snyder will be a guest star on an upcoming episode of Teen Titans Go!.

Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder will appear in the series’ 365th episode, appropriately titled 365, where the Teen Titans “want their 365th episode to be extra special, so they head to the Warner Bros. Studio lot to find a director.” Of course, this leads them to Snyder. This idea is so bizarre yet so in-line with Go!’s more zany Looney Tune style, that it should only bring a gleeful smile to any DC fan’s face.

Snyder has had a long history with comic book adaptations at Warner Brothers since his version of 300 in 2006. However, ever since the director made Watchman in 2009, Snyder has been a major part of the DC Universe. Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are some of the most complex genre films around, even if you’re not particularly a fan of Snyder’s style. Also, as any fan knows by now, Snyder finally got his full four-hour version of Justice League made and released last year after an extremely long and difficult road for the director.

Image via Warner Bros.

DC and WB have stated countless times in the past that they’re not continuing the Snyderverse, but again, Snyder appearing in Teen Titans Go! might just be the next best thing. Like Snyder, Go! has been a controversial show in the eyes of many DC fans. While many fans just see it as a watered down, kid friendly, version of the 2004 critically acclaimed Teen Titans series, its funny writing and Road Runner inspired humor is simply delightful if you give it a chance. That’s why it's both fitting and odd for Snyder to be appearing on this show rather than a more hard-R series like Harley Quinn. James Gunn, another famous DC director, is making an appearance on that particular blood-soaked show this season.

However, even though Snyder doesn’t fit with the tone of Go! that is probably the reason why the Titans want him as a director. They want to make a dark and serious episode that helps break them free of their PG appeal. This would be in the same vein as the series’ criminally underrated film Teen Titans GO! To the Movies. Like that film, Snyder attempting to make an episode of Go! with the Titans can only go hilariously wrong. Especially given Robin’s massive ego on this heightened series. Hopefully that means we'll see Snyder and Robin butt heads throughout this insanely meta episode.

The 365th episode with Snyder will premiere this fall on Cartoon Network and the series also announced the Hip-Hop group De La Soul will also return for another guest appearance in Season 8. While we humorously wait for Snyder’s return to the DC Universe, you can catch up on both Teen Titans Go! and the Snyderverse on HBO Max right now.

Check out a trailer for 2018's Teen Titans GO! To The Movies below: