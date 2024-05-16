The original 2003 Teen Titans animated series was one of the most well-received superhero shows of all time. So, when it was canceled and later replaced by the more child and comedy-oriented reboot, Teen Titans Go!, the new series was met with heavy hate for a while after its initial debut. But, eventually, after people gave the series a chance, people found that the new franchise was actually quite fun.

The franchise, both in the series airing on Cartoon Network and the films released, is filled with quotes that are unironically hilarious for both children's and older fans' humor. Whether it be the classic 2003 Robin telling the new Robin he's annoying or Raven's monotone voice making certain quotes way funnier than they should be, the franchise is filled with quotes that have people dying of laughter

10 "Don't give up, Butterbean."

- Raven, (Tara Strong)

Raven's (Tara Strong) monotone delivery of all of her lines makes a plethora of her lines funnier than they would seem to be on paper. In Teen Titans Go!, the writers really use this to their advantage when writing lines for Raven, making her genuinely one of the funniest characters in the series.

When Raven is watching one of her favorite shows, and her favorite character, Butterbean, happens to be in trouble, she cries out for her to not give up. Only said cry is not a cry at all as she says it incredibly monotone, subverting the expectations of a line like that. What adds to the comedy is that the audience knows Raven fully means what she is saying, but her demeanor makes her sound otherwise.

9 "Then get a job, you bum!"

- Beast Boy, (Greg Cipes)

When Beast Boy (Greg Cipes) wants to buy a new game called "Bubble Bots" for his best friend on the team, Cyborg (Khary Payton), but can't afford it, he begins talking to an imaginary version of his friend to talk about his plight. Only this imaginary friend scolds his buddy and tells him to get a job.

The line is so unexpected from a show like Teen Titans Go! and the performance by Khary Payton is so dry and straightforward, which makes the joke feel so genuine and real, which makes it even funnier. Not to mention, hearing Cyborg tell something so harsh to his best friend is so out of the blue takes viewers off guard.

8 "Kill us! Kill us! You can, like, totally do it!"

- Starfire, (Hynden Walch)

When Trigon (Kevin Michael Richardson) comes to visit Raven and the Titans, he is dedicated to winning the team over to convince Raven to give in to the dark side of her persona and abilities, so she may become evil like him and join him in his villainy. He begins to give the Titans things they want most in life (effectively brainwashing them) and gives Starfire (Hynden Walch) an English accent, so she begins speaking like a modern teenager.

Later, in the third act of the episode, Raven finally tells her father she is not going to turn evil and, in response, Trigon loses it and says he's going to kill the Titans. When he claims he's going to do so, Starfire, still under his control, encourages him to kill them in the funniest teen accent ever. Hearing her cheer on the villain as he prepares to destroy the titans is such a subversion of expectations, one can't help but laugh at its absurdity.

7 "Stop staring at my circuits!"

- Cyborg, (Kevin Michael Richardson)

When Raven is assigned the duty of doing the laundry for the Titans, she takes all of their costumes and, due to Cyborg's costume being, well... his body, she takes his body from the head down for cleaning. This just leaves Cyborg's head, leaving him to only walk around on his circuits.

While the rest of the team is left practically naked, Cyborg acts the most offended, not actually having a body that's naked and only having circuits revealed, which he acts like is his body. The juxtaposition of Cyborg freaking out the most when he himself doesn't actually have a naked body himself. It's a humorous way to break the status quo of this kind of joke.

6 "You have no idea how much of a wiener my dad can be."

- Raven (Tara Strong)

With a character as serious and monotone as Raven, one would think the word "wiener" wouldn't be a term in her vocabulary. But things change when Trigon comes to Earth to try and win over the Titans, to get Raven to his side of evil. After he's begun to brainwash the team with their own wishes, Raven complains to Starfire about her father, telling her to essentially not let her guard down or underestimate how terrible her father can be.

It's also quite obvious what wiener stands for in this sentence, which makes it even funnier. It's so unanticipated from a character like Raven and hearing her specifically say a line like this is incredibly amusing. Once again, Tara Strong's performance enhances the humor with her great performance as the flat-demeanored Raven.

5 "L, R, alligator and blurry spot!"

- Robin (Scott Meville)

When Robin is trying to explain to Starfire why he doesn't have a driver's license, Robin (Scott Menville) informs her that he is a great driver, just a terrible test taker. The scene then cuts away to Robin getting his optical test, attempting to read off the eye chart and ends up getting every single letter wrong. He then proceeds to walk away and smack into a wall in blindness.

One would think a scene like this would cut to a test that also takes skill to accomplish, rather than an eye test, which only takes winning the genetic lottery to pass. What makes the scene even funnier is how confident and proud performer Scott Menville delivers his lines. Not only can Robin not see what the eye chart says, he's insanely confident about what he thinks he's seeing, which anyone who needs glasses can relate to.

4 "The moral of the story is... forget boys, get paid!"

- Raven (Tara Strong)

Anyone who has seen Teen Titans Go! knows that some of its funniest moments and quotes come from them using the fact that they're a kids show and they cannot use mature slang, but to their advantage. Rather than saying what the obvious original saying was, the writers decided to use both antonyms and synonyms to switch up the wording of the original saying to make it appropriate for kids, but still saying what they wanted to say and subtly winking at the adult audience watching.

While the team is telling stories and joking about Robin's dedication to the definition of what the moral of a story is, Raven tells her own story. Raven essentially retells the story of Rapunzel, only the main character sharpens her nails into claws to scale down the tower and she shreds up the young prince waiting to save her at the bottom. She then states the moral of the story and it ensured the laughs of both kids and adults everywhere.

3 "When I first met you, I thought you were weird and annoying."

- 2003 Robin (Scott Menville)

The teams of Teen Titans Go! and the 2003 Teen Titans animated series went head-to-head in the animated feature film, Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans and it was certain to be a battle for the ages. Playing on all the mass hate that Teen Titans Go! got when it initially aired after the cancelation of Teen Titans, the humor in the film is top-tier.

But the humor found its peak and can easily be summarized at the moment when, at the end of the film, the two titular teams begin to say goodbye before sending the Teen Titans Go! crew back to their earth. All the members of each team have a sweet goodbye except for that of the two Robins, who despised each other all movie. This moment serves up a double subversion of expectations when, initially, it seems they're going to rip each other's throats out, only for 2003 Robin to hold out his hand for a handshake. When Go! Robin reciprocates, it seems like 2003 Robin will say something nice and sweet, only for him to turn around and insult Go! Robin.

2 "This is a DC movie!? Oh, gee, I gotta get out of here!"

- Stan Lee (playing himself)

When the crew of Teen Titans Go! got their first cinematic debut, practically no one was expecting a cameo from the late and great Stan Lee, who is primarily known for creating a plethora of Marvel characters and consistently cameoing in their films. No one ever expected him to cameo in a DC film, let alone Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

As if seeing Stan Lee himself cameo in a DC movie, referencing that he's making a "subtle cameo", isn't funny enough, him then being told he's actually in a DC movie and freaking out about it makes it one hundred times funnier. Stan would go on to make a second cameo in the film, marking one of the few times in a superhero film where he cameoed twice. But the first appearance of the comic titan is riotous.

1 "Kids! Ask your parents where babies come from!"

- Robin (Scott Menville)

When Teen Titans Go! To the Movies finishes up, Robin seems to be unable to let the movie end. When the rest of the DC universe starts cheering for the credits, Robin complains that he still needs to let the audience know the moral of the film and what lessons they should be taking away - something for kids to talk about with their parents on the drive home from the theater.

When Starfire forces the film into credits, Robin takes one last moment to grapple onto the screen, literally breaking the fourth wall, and instructing kids to ask their parents where babies come from. This, of course, set up parents all across the world for a precarious conversation on the car ride home. One of the most important conversations parents need to have that they all dread the most is explaining to their kids what the birds and the bees are and where babies come from. So, not only is this quote funny, but its repercussions are even funnier.

