It looks like those Titans are going somewhere after all. Cartoon Network announced today that highly popular animated TV series Teen Titans Go! is coming back for another year. Season 8 will bring a fresh new batch of episodes that follow Robin (voiced by Scott Menville), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Cyborg (Khary Payton), and Raven (Tara Strong) as they hang around Titan Tower and occasionally save the world when the adult heroes let them.

Season 8 will be a milestone in many ways, as it perpetuates the series’ title of the longest-running animated series in DC history. The renewal also takes Teen Titans Go! to its landmark 400th episode, meaning that we can look forward to a great celebratory episode in the new batch that Cartoon Network premieres later this year. The new season is set to debut new characters from the DC Universe such as King Shark, Beard Hunter, and many others.

And if you think that’s enough Teen Titans Go! for one day… no such thing! Hold on to your horses, because our favorite teen super-heroes are coming together. And we’re not only talking about the Titans. Warner Media Kids & Family announced today that a feature-length TV movie is set to unite Teen Titans Go! and the DC Super Hero Girls in an action-packed adventure against super villain Lex Luthor. Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is an upcoming feature-length TV movie that is set to premiere on Cartoon Network on May 28.

In the story, Lex Luthor manages to trap all of Earth’s super-heroes in the Phantom Zone, and it’s up to teen Wonder Woman (voiced by Grey Griffin), Supergirl (Nicole Sullivan), Batgirl (Tara Strong), Bumblebee (Kimberly Brooks), Green Lantern (Myma Velasco), and Zatanna (Kari Wahlgren) to rescue them. In their travel across dimensions, however, they take a wrong turn and end up in the Teen Titans Tower, where they may not have found the help they deserve, but it’s the help they need.

Cartoon Network is yet to announce a release date for Season 8 of Teen Titans Go!. Read the synopsis for the show below.

"Teen Titans Go! is an Emmy-nominated animated series that follows Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg on their comedic adventures through Jump City. When they're not fighting crime, they're in the Titans Tower fighting over which pizza to order, having an epic staring contest or singing about burritos. Being a super hero and a teenager has never been this funny. Teen Titans Go! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation."

