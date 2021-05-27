Cartoon Network has released the first clip of Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, which finds its titular team watching the classic 1996 Michael Jordan vehicle. The special 80-minute movie will air on June 20th, ahead of its digital release on July 27.

The Titans are inspired to watch Space Jam after being visited by the Nerdlucks, the aliens who grow into Space Jam's villainous Monstars. But, of course, a viewing with the adolescent super-team means a running commentary and plenty of interruptions. One of those interruptions is featured in the clip released today, as the Titans test the Nerdluck’s abilities to steal their talents.

Image via Cartoon Network

RELATED: 'The Last Dance' Director Jason Hehir on Making Magic with Michael, with an Assist from Netflix

This special comes at an exciting time for Space Jam fans, as the film’s 25th anniversary 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release comes out on July 6, and LeBron James’ highly anticipated sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, arrives in theaters and HBO Max on July 16. A watch party with the Teen Titans Go! gang might be just what fans need to tide them over until then.

It’s also an exciting time for Teen Titans Go!, which kicked off its 7th season earlier this month. Upcoming episodes include special guest stars Marv Wolfman and George Pérez — the comics team behind New Teen Titans — as well as a one-hour crossover special with DC Superhero Girls. After all of that, a more relaxed hang with the team sounds like an absolute blast.

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam premieres on Cartoon Network on June 20 at 6:00 ET. Check out the clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, the Teen Titans are visited by the Nerdlucks, the iconic Space Jam villains who tried to capture Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. Astonished to discover his fellow Titans have never seen Space Jam, Cyborg organizes an exclusive watch party. Of course, if the Titans are watching a movie, don’t expect silence to be golden. Raven and Starfire provide the commentary, Cyborg presents the fun facts, Beast Boy points out the butt shots, and Robin…well, Robin doesn’t trust their new alien friends. Are the Nerdlucks here to attend an innocent watch party, or do they have more sinister motives up their sleeves?

KEEP READING: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer Teases a Whole New World With the Classic Tune Squad

Share Share Tweet Email

Rina Sawayama Joins Cast of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' will be the film debut of the singer-songwriter.

Read Next