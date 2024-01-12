The Big Picture Teen Titans Go! To the Movies effectively celebrates DC's franchise history with fun references that enhance the story.

The movie strikes a balance between catering to experienced fans and being enjoyable for newer viewers, with jokes that work on multiple levels.

The upbeat and playful nature of the film, combined with its inclusion of fan perspectives, makes it relatable and engaging for audiences of all ages.

It's easy to look at the landscape of superhero blockbusters today and forget that comic book adaptations were once a fiercely unstable concept. Even before that, the popularity of comic books and superheroes themselves has always fluctuated in popularity, but never before has the genre become solidly entrenched in the mainstream as it is today. With generations of fans that have loved their heroes, villains, and stories for decades, franchises like Marvel and DC have looked to pay tribute to the past in plenty of their modern-day productions. While not all projects are intricately connected to the franchise's past, there has been a recent surge in multiversal storylines and massive consumption of nostalgia. There is a clear abundance of films and series that take the time to reference the long past of superhero movies and content.

However, even amid the recent return of old actors and the countless obscure Easter eggs, it's DC's most unserious and unfiltered animated movie that most effectively celebrates its franchise's past: Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. The 2018 animated comedy may be extravagantly silly, but the youthful energy of the film is just one of its many strengths. Ultimately, as a stand-alone film with a lighthearted and comedic tone, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies has fun with DC's past in a way that is more engaging, accessible, and downright enjoyable for old and new fans of the superhero franchise, even when compared to films that take themselves far more seriously.

'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies' is Perfectly Written for Fun References

The recent surge in multiverse-related storylines in mainstream superhero media may initially appear to be the perfect staging ground to have fun with a comic franchise's past, but the end result of years of content can slip into something overwhelming and over-saturated. In stark contrast, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies is written in a way that makes it the perfect playground to reminisce and enjoy superhero history, without demanding hours of preliminary research beforehand. The world of Teen Titans GoI is playful and easily accessible, and that's exactly what makes it work. In this world, superheroes and superhero movies exist simultaneously, setting the caped crusaders to be public figures as much as they are heroes. However, unlike other series like The Boys, which also explores the connection between heroes and highlights, Teen Titans GoI retains an exponentially lighter tone for an easygoing and humorous viewing experience. The movie follows Robin (Scott Menville), tired of not getting the same level of recognition as other heroes, in hilariously desperate pursuit of his own movie. As he and his fellow Teen Titans are rejected from the red carpet and ridiculed by other superheroes, they are quick to enter golf cart shenanigans, time-traveling mischief, and enough meta-humor and commentary that would give Deadpool a run for his money.

Alluding to a superhero's past incarnations is nothing new—it's essential in these movies that trace their origins back to generations of comic books that have spanned decades. However, what other movies get wrong that Teen Titans Go! To the Movies gets right is including those references without detracting from the main narrative. Most movies don't need heavy-handed influence from the past because they're already inherently continuing a character's legacy by adapting them to the big screen. All Batmen don't need to make references to previous incarnations every time a new iteration is in the spotlight, otherwise the movies would read as just extensive history books of characters that people already know and love. As cool as it is to see Michael Keaton return to the role as a live-action Batman in the DCEU, it feels entirely unnecessary when considering his reappearance takes place in the first-ever live-action Flash movie, detracting from its central character. In stark contrast, the references to superhero history in TTGTM aren't just excess fluff, they're essential to the story and genuinely supplement the narrative with interesting ideas and perspectives.

The Teen Titans Have Fun With Their Easter Eggs

Arguably the most important factor in TTGTM's success in celebrating DC's history is the upbeat and playful nature of the movie. There is perhaps no greater summary of this effective and memorable overarching mood than the sequence of Robin imagining his future movie. The scene is overflowing with jokes and references, as it honors DC's past with recreations of iconic book covers and transitions into memorable animation styles from previous animated works. But again, what makes this scene work so well is that the references are connected to the plot. Robin is describing what a movie about him would look like, so it's entirely relevant to look at DC's past, since the movie is already taking a meta-perspective from the viewer. Plot relevance aside, the jokes made in the film push the boundaries of fan involvement. It doesn't just take notes from published history, but also from the public's reception, which makes the references feel more natural, instead of corporate and contrived. For instance, while fans have feuded over the "Martha" line in Batman V. Superman for years, for TTGTM, it's the perfect opportunity for a lighthearted and self-aware joke. There's an unhinged energy to TTGTM that makes it so much more relatable to the wild realms of fan discourse, making it feel more connected to the overarching identity of these characters by taking into consideration the viewpoints of the fans who have followed them for years.

There is an overwhelming feeling of enjoyment and happiness that permeates throughout the movie, as references are introduced with a playful attitude. They feel like they come from a place of love for the characters and fans, rather than obligation to a wider cinematic universe. TTGTM makes use of comic book's greatest strength: its extensive history of vibrant characters and a captivating variety of stories. However, TTGTM also avoids comic books' greatest weakness: its tendency to get overcomplicated and sprawling.

Old and New Fans Have Something to Love in 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies'

TTGTM has a story that feels written entirely with the purpose of fan enjoyment (which feels like it should always be the case, but here we are). This is done in a way that both caters to experienced fans of the franchise, but is also still enjoyable for newer viewers. Older fans can participate in all the inside jokes, but the content is already funny enough that even someone who doesn't understand the specific reference can still have a good laugh. The best example of this is the inclusion of the "Guardians of the Unknown," an obscure group of heroes that somehow beat out the Teen Titans for invitations to the red carpet. The joke pulls double duty: fans that know about this group can be excited about seeing underrepresented characters on the silver screen, but people who have never heard of them before can laugh at the self-aware irony of their immense obscurity. It happens again with the inclusion of a character like Rainbow Raider, who is just as funny for people who know the character as for people who don't.

Ultimately, Teen Titans Go! To the Movie is the least serious of DC's projects, likely even beating out the likewise comedic and meta The Lego Batman Movie. However, it's specifically that lack of constraint also makes it the movie that most cheerfully and humorously engages with the company's past. TTGTM may not be the movie to watch if you're looking for an introspective take on a superhero's trauma, nor is it even the best for character crossover and teamwork. But if you're looking for a light-hearted romp through DC's history with as much playfulness and glee as a child in a comic book store, then this movie is head and shoulders above all its competitors.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies is streaming now on Netflix in the U.S.

