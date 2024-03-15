This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The DC Universe will introduce new iterations of the heroes audiences know and love through the big screen, television and video games, under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new franchise will continue to expand with a new Teen Titans feature film, based on the team of the same name that was first introduced in the pages of "The Brave and the Bold" comic books. In most iterations of the characters, the young sidekicks take matters into their own hands by forming a team, stepping out of the shadows of the established heroes who trained them.

Gunn and Safran continue to plan the narrative that will be told across the multiple installments of the DC Universe. And judging by their previous decisions, the duo likes to stick around with talented artists that bring something new to the brand. Ana Nogueira, the screenwriter behind the upcoming Superman: Woman of Tomorrow, has been hired to write the screenplay for the Teen Titans movie. Before working on the Supergirl story starring Milly Alcock, Nogueira was writing a movie featuring Sasha Calle's version of the character for Warner Bros., until that story was scrapped in favor of the introduction of the new DC Universe.