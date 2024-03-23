The Big Picture DC should stick to the core characters for the first live-action Teen Titans venture, keeping it familiar and accessible to new fans.

Embracing the "teen" aspect of the Teen Titans would allow them explore their powers and personalities in a relatable way.

Taking inspiration from the successful Teen Titans Cartoon Network series would help find the right balance between teen angst and comedy.

The announcement that a live-action Teen Titans movie is a go in James Gunn's DCU is exciting, to say the least (ironically, Teen Titans Go! has already been to the movies). Their last foray into live-action was with the HBO Max series Titans, and while it did receive fair praise, the audience wasn't keen on its darker take on the team. Teen Titans Go! To the Movies was also well-received critically (Collider gave the film a B+ in its review), adhered to the comedic anarchy of the series, and was a modest success at the box-office, but was clearly aimed at a much younger crowd. Two mediums with two differing objectives; grounded vs. fun. What a Teen Titans movie has to do is find the middle ground, and this is what they need to do to get there.

Stick to the Teen Titans You Know

Throughout its history in the comics, the Teen Titans have seen many young heroes come and go through their ranks; characters like Wonder Girl and Kid Flash. Likewise, their animated efforts have introduced others to the roster, like 2017's Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, an adaptation of the iconic DC Comics storyline that included Terra (Christina Ricci) and Blue Beetle (Jake T. Austin). The core, however, has remained much the same over the years: Robin/Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, and Cyborg. A live-action Teen Titans would be wise to stick to the core characters for their first venture, like The Avengers and Justice League before it.

The team has been together long enough that even those outside of comic circles at least know of them, and narrowing the team to five limits the learning curve for newcomers. And like the two aforementioned team-up films, Teen Titans should be an origin story, but avoid the stereotype that tends to plague films like it. It's a trope that can be recited from memory: individual heroes can't get along, get their butts handed to them by the antagonist, learn to work together, save the world. It could take a lesson from a former James Gunn project, Guardians of the Galaxy, an origin story that felt different despite staying within the expectations of what an introduction should do.

DC Needs To Lean Into the Teen Aspect of ‘Teen Titans’

Teen Titans needs to take time to introduce the members of the team, particularly Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy, whose origins aren't as publicly known, especially since it's unlikely their stories are explored beforehand. But more importantly, the film can't be afraid to lean into the "teen" of Teen Titans. This is a team that is still learning about their powers, and more importantly, about their place in life. They are going to be headstrong at times, hesitant at others. If they're too mature and/or confident, the film loses the relatability it stands to offer fans in the same age group, along with the grounded nature that would serve the film best.

That said, a Teen Titans film has to be true to the characters, which is where casting for the superhero film comes in. Nightwing (and it should be Nightwing, assuming the DCU hasn't introduced a Batman, let alone a Robin, by then) is the most confident of the group, having been mentored by Batman, and the team's leader, a role that needs someone with brash confidence. Raven is an introverted, mysterious, brooding, and troubled mysticist. Doom Patrol's Joivan Wade nailed Cyborg with his performance in the series (and in two episodes of Titans), and a similar presence would be a great call back to DC's recent past. Beast Boy is the jester of the group, best served by someone who can do comedy and drama. Starfire, Princess Koriand'r of the planet Tamaran, will undoubtedly be the most difficult, but should capture the smart, sweet, and trusting essence of the character.

2003's 'Teen Titans' Is the Perfect Blueprint

The tone for the film has to find the right balance between teen angst and flat-out comedy. Luckily, there's already been an iteration of the team on television that could serve as a blueprint for the film: Teen Titans, the Cartoon Network series that ran from 2003-2006. The series deftly balanced comedy, drama, and action, with an emotional depth that extended beyond its intended audience. There are episodes that are outright silly, and episodes that are emotional and dramatic, and each complements the other to bring the necessary balance that a live-action film needs to embrace to be successful. Additionally, the series made effective use of the team's comic book antagonists, names like Slade/Deathstroke (Ron Perlman), Trigon (Kevin Michael Richardson), and Brother Blood (John DiMaggio). Of the lot, Deathstroke would be the likely candidate for the film's villain, but one couldn't go wrong with any of them.

With the announcement having only taken place recently, there's little to know about the plans for the film, apart from the fact that it's being written by Ana Nogueira, who is also the screenwriter for another upcoming DCU project, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That film is speculated to be released in 2027, although that hasn't been confirmed. Still, it's possible that the film may introduce members of the Teen Titans, or perhaps even the entire team, before their film is released to the public.

