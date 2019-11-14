‘Teen Titans: The Complete Series’ Blu-ray Release Date and Bonus Content Revealed

0

Continuing its dedication to mining and remastering the best of Warner Bros. Animation’s deep library of super hero productions, Warner Archive Collection proudly presents Teen Titans: The Complete Series on Blu-ray starting December 3, 2019. Single Season volumes are also available. Pre-orders are now available.

It’s a full plate of crime-fighting and chaos as Robin, Cyborg, Starfire, Raven and Beast Boy go up against killer villains such as Brother Blood, Mad Mod and their archenemy Slade. Get ready for all the big battles and unbreakable bonds that make these friends the unstoppable Teen Titans!

Teen Titans: The Complete Series ran for five seasons (2003-2006), and all 65 episodes are contained in this 6-disc collection. The Special Features include:

“Finding Their Voices” (featurette)

“Comic Creations: From Comic Book to Cartoon” (featurette)

Puffy AmiYumi (featurette)

“Catching Up With … Teen Titans” (featurette)

“Teen Titans: Know Your Foes” (featurette)

Teen Titans: Friends and Foes” (featurette)

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (feature film)

The Lost Episode (bonus episode)

Developed by producer Glen Murakami and executive producer Sam Register, and based on DC Comics’ young super hero team, Teen Titans: The Complete Series stars Greg Cipes (The Middle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Beast Boy, Scott Menville (LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters) as Robin, Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) as Cyborg, Tara Strong (Batman: The Animated Series, My Little Pony, Unikitty!) as Raven, Hynden Walch (Adventure Time, Groundhog Day) as Starfire, and Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad!) as Trigon/Hexagon.

Cast also includes Golden Globe Award-winner Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy) as Slade, Ashley Johnson (Blindspot) as Terra, Lauren Tom (Batman Beyond) as Gizmo, Wil Wheaton (Stand By Me, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Aqualad, Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Cinderblock, T’Keyeh Crystal Keymah (In Living Color, That’s So Raven) as Bumblebee, three-time Emmy Award-winner Keith David (The Thing, The Live) as Atlas, b (Futurama, Adventure Time) as Brother Blood, Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) as Kid Flash, Hollywood Walk of Fame-honoree Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) as Mad Mod, actor/author/spoken word artist Henry Rollins as Johnny Rancid, Clancy Brown (Emergence, The Shawshank Redemption) as Trident, Judge Reinhold (Fast Times at Ridgemont High) as Negative Man, Dave Coulier (Full House) as Captain, Billie Hayes (H.R. Pufnstuf) as Mother Mae-Eye, and Academy Award-nominees Virginia Madsen (Sideways), Thomas Haden Church (Wings, Sideways) and Michael Clarke Duncan (The Green Mile) as Arella, Killer Moth and Hayden, respectively.