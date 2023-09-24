Beacon Hills is a town filled with supernatural secrets, and the characters must work together to overcome them. Teen Wolf aired from 2011 to 2017 and was revived in 2023. Characters like Issac (Daniel Sharman), Scott (Tyler Posey), Lydia (Holland Roden), and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) form strong bonds despite their differences. They grow into independent individuals while remaining loyal friends. Theo (Cody Christian), Liam (Dylan Sprayberry), Noah Stilinski (Linden Ashby), Alison (Crystal Reed), Melissa (Melissa Ponzio), and Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) all have unique journeys and character development throughout the series.

Each character faces their own challenges and traumas but learns to overcome them. They discover their own strengths and fight for the safety of Beacon Hills and their loved ones. Loyalty, redemption, and the fight for safety of loved ones are recurring themes as the characters navigate the dangers of Beacon Hills.

10 Theo Raeken

Image by MTV

He claimed to be a bitten werewolf but is, in fact, one of the Dread Doctors' experiments. He is part werewolf and part coyote. He was one of the few survivors of the Dread Doctor experiments. He attempted to get close to the pack to defeat the alpha, Scott McCall. He killed Scott, and he became the alpha.

RELATED: Best Werewolf TV Shows to Sink Your Teeth Into

He wants power but after his troubled time while homeless; he was able to redeem himself and not be focused on power. He wanted to be a part of the pack for real, and he learned there are people who care about him although in the past he attempted to kill them.

9 Issac Lahey

Image via MTV

He had a rough childhood, his dad was abusive towards him which resulted in a fear of claustrophobia. After he was turned, he took advantage of his new powers and used them to dominate others. He enjoyed the power after all the years he had felt powerless.

He developed self-preservation due to his abuse in his childhood. He has impulsive streaks as well having a blunt and direct personality. Despite his negative outlook on life, he is a loyal friend. He faces his challenges head on despite his trauma in the past. He attempts to be free of the shy kid he once was.

8 Liam Dunbar

Image via MTV

Liam is a werewolf in Scott’s pack, he struggles to contain his anger issues which puts him in harm's way. The transformation terrified Liam because he did not want his parents to see him as a monster. He eventually convinced himself that being a supernatural being did not make a monster.

He was able to suppress the urge of monstrous acts. Werewolves his age have difficulties with the transformation, but he is able to transform in a less painful way when he becomes a part of the McCall pack. He learns how to fight off his aggression to help others escape the dangers of Beacon Hills. He is afraid to tell others of what he is because he is terrified of the reaction.

7 Noah Stilinski

Image via Teen Wolf

Noah is Stiles' dad and the sheriff. He believes in his son, but he always worries about Stiles. He has witnessed several unexplainable crimes; it is not until season 3, he learns the truth of the unexplainable crimes within Beacon Hills.

He is strict and confident. He has a strong moral compass and a code of ethics. When he discovers the true nature of Beacon Hills, he protects the supernatural beings instead of killing them. As a former soldier and sheriff, he has deep self-control over his emotions. His strongest quality is his loyalty towards Stiles and his friends. He refuses to choose a life of safety than being his loved ones in harm's way.

6 Alison Argent

Image via MTV

She is Lydia’s best fried, and Scott’s girlfriend. She becomes a survivor and risks her life for Scott on many accounts. She discovers she has the werewolf hunter gene, but she does everything in her power to prevent from killing Scott and the pack.

She follows her heart towards Scott, but she is also independent to protect herself. She lives by the code, we protect those who cannot protect themselves. She decides she wants to protect the supernatural beings as well as the innocents. Even after her death, her presence continues to live through the pack. She is a strong-willed woman, and she will stop at nothing to protect her friends.

5 Melissa McCall

Image via MTV

Melissa is the mother of Scott. Although for a majority of the series, she does not know of Scott’s secret, once she discovers the truth she will do anything to protect him and his friends from the dangers. In the beginning when she discovers Scott is a werewolf, she is terrified because she had to watch her son transform.

She is a nurse, and she sees the horrors of Beacon Hills’ supernatural beings destroying lives. She was terrified of the dangers of Scott's werewolf side, but she put aside her beliefs and began to understand she must protect him at all costs. She fully immerses herself into the supernatural world.

4 Scott McCall

Image by MTV

Scott is a nerdy kid with asthma before he becomes a werewolf. His werewolf abilities eliminate his asthma amplifying strength, agility which he never had. Despite his aggression, he always kept his humanity to protect his friends as well as himself. With the help of his friend, Stiles, and his girlfriend, Alison he was able to bring together his pack.

Scott has virtue and compassion due to building a pack. He wants everyone in his pack to be loved and cared for. Although he becomes the alpha, he does not treat his pack with aggressive thoughts of persuasion of being the alpha. He is a loyal friend to his pack. His determination to remain good restraint against himself from the typical werewolf urge.

3 Derek Hale

Image via Paramount

Derek Hale has had a lot of development throughout the series. When he was first introduced to the pack, he was sullen and an aggressive werewolf. He is prone to an aggressive side, and he has little patience for Scott and his friends. Viewers believe in the bromance between him and Stiles that develops throughout the series.

Derek is quite irritated with Stiles' sarcastic, witty nature, but he grows to care for him and Scott. His aggressive personality is amplified when he becomes alpha. Despite his anger issues throughout the 1st and 2nd seasons, he is selfless, and he protects his pack from the harms of Beacon Hills.

2 Lydia Martin

Image via MTV

Lydia was the most popular girl in Beacon Hills and the main antagonist. After she was bitten by the alpha werewolf, Peter Hale, she did not turn into a werewolf, but it activated her banshee abilities. She began to hear voices, and she was drawn to dead bodies.

Since her change into a banshee, she struggled to learn how to scope out her abilities. At the end of season 6, Lydia’s powers progressed, and experienced premonition as well as communicating with other banshees. She becomes a member of the group to defeat the terrors and dangers within Beacon Hills.

1 Mieczysław "Stiles" Stilinski

Image via MTV

Stiles is sarcastic and witty. He is the best friend of Scott, and he protects him after Scott’s change into a werewolf. Due to their close friendship, a bromance, he was the first one to discover Scott’s secret. Due to his knowledge of law and fascination with investigations, he takes great satisfaction in following leads. His system is red, yellow, and green.

RELATED: Best Supernatural Friend Groups From 'Teen Wolf' to 'Lockwood & Co"

Most of his investigations are red, but he always solves the case to help his friends. At the end of season 3, he is possessed by a dark spirit. This causes him to commit treacherous crimes. His friends did everything in their power to protect him because he would have done the same thing. He reconciles with Scott and becomes a part of the pack again.

NEXT: 10 Supernatural TV Shows That Deserve Their Own Movie