Fictional characters are easy to grow attached to. There's just something about rooting for TV love that every fan can get behind. It's somewhat of an unwritten rule. A new TV show typically always equals new characters to fall in love with. But when throwing a sprinkling of teen drama into the mix, and in this case, a splash of the supernatural, it's not hard to dive deep into another downward spiral of fictional couple shipping.

Teen Wolf is an American drama television show that aired on MTV for six seasons between 2011 and 2017. During its air, the series garnered quite an extensive fanbase, as viewers quickly fell in love with its action, suspense, characters, and all the cheesy teen drama. In a series like Teen Wolf, relationships and their everyday trials and tribulations are a common factor; after all, high school and romance make for an ideal combination for explosive drama. Teen Wolf had no shortage of great couples, many of which became outright iconic among the fandom. However, a few are far more beloved, even if they're all strong on their own.

10 Chris Argent and Melissa McCall

Played by JR Bourne and Melissa Ponzio

Okay, so maybe this couple wasn't everyone's favorite. It's definitely one many people didn't see coming. The parents of the show's first meaningful couple becoming a thing themselves isn't something seen every day, even in a teen drama. But just because some viewers weren't on board this ship doesn't mean they didn't have some memorable moments together.

Chris and Melissa officially got together during Teen Wolf's sixth season. Following a bumpy first impression for the duo in season one, they became allies, then friends, and eventually romantic partners towards the show's end. Despite their relationship garnering mixed reactions from fans, Chris and Melissa grew together throughout, and there's no denying they make a great team in the face of supernatural-themed predicaments.

9 Ethan Steiner and Jackson Whittemore

Played by Charlie Carver and Colton Haynes

If there were ever a couple to take fans by surprise, it'd be these two right here. A former alpha werewolf and a hybrid werewolf-kanima? It quite literally came out of nowhere in the seventeenth episode of season six, and no one saw it coming because the characters hadn't appeared on the show since seasons two and three, respectively, and had never interacted before.

Viewers were introduced to the newly formed couple when the episode opened abruptly with a fight scene featuring the two distant characters, who had somehow ended up together. While their on-screen relationship was short-lived, given the few episodes left within the show, it was evident Ethan and Jackson had quite the partnership going, working brilliantly together in fight scenarios and making a very cute couple. While it may have come as a surprise, it was a lovely one at that, and television could use more teen queer couples, anyway.

8 Danny Mahealani and Ethan Steiner

Played by Keahu Kahuanui and Charlie Carver

Who ever heard of a werewolf and a human being a couple? Well, in the Teen Wolf universe, it's just the average everyday couple walking down the school corridors. However, when it comes to the most notable relationship between mortal and supernatural beings on the show, human Danny and former Alpha Ethan are probably on the lower end of the list than others.

Despite a rocky welcome for Alpha twins Ethan and Aiden (Max Carver), the two wasted no time blending in with the regular high school crowd, relationships and all. Aiden and Lydia Martin quickly found a closet to hide in, and Ethan set his sights on another human after it quickly became evident that Danny had a crush on him, albeit initially at the request of Deucalion (Gideon Emery). While it ended on an emotional note after a main character's death at the end of season three, Ethan and Danny will always remain a couple who fans wish would've survived at least a little longer.

7 Mason Hewitt and Corey Bryant

Played by Khylin Rhambo and Michael Johnston

Mason and Corey are another human/supernatural creature couple that became popular quite quickly. Corey's story began as a rival to the McCall pack. However, this changed when he waved goodbye to the Chimeras he'd been forced to be a part of and started doing everything possible to prove he was on Scott's team.

Despite an initial rocky reception from the rest of the pack, Corey became a vital member of the show, and it was undeniable that all he really wanted was to do right by Mason and the pack. His relationship with Mason officially began in season five. They were there for each other throughout the entirety of the Dread Doctors and the Beast of Gevaduan storylines, and by the end of the fifth season, their bond was stronger than ever. Corey and Mason are one of the few couples in the show whose story ended on a good note, ensuring their place as a groundbreaking queer TV couple.

6 Isaac Lahey and Allison Argent

Played by Daniel Sharman and Crystal Reed

A surprising connection in season three of Teen Wolf saw fan favorites Isaac Lahey and Allison Argent start a relationship that no one saw coming. While their time together was short-lived due to Allison's untimely death at the end of the third season, the scenes they shared as a couple were adorable nonetheless.

The duo met in season two, starting as enemies and gradually bonding to become a couple in season three. It became apparent there were some reciprocated feelings between them towards the end of 3A, but it wasn't until 3B that they explored those feelings, further growing into a romantic relationship. Alison and Isaac's time together came to an abrupt end after she sacrificed herself to save him from the Oni, one of the show's many supernatural threats. Isaac left Beacon Hills as a result, and Allisaac was sadly no more.

5 Scott McCall and Kira Yukimura

Played by Tyler Posey and Arden Cho

Scott and Kira shared a connection from the moment she first appeared in the show in the first episode of season 3B. Kira was new to Beacon Hills High and looking to make some friends. Overhearing a conversation between Scott, Stiles, Lydia, Isaac, and Allison, she offered her knowledge on the topic of discussion, which she initially believed to be metaphorical. From that moment, it didn't take long to realize she was a Kitsune, and she fit right into the pack.

Scott and Kira became romantically interested in one another pretty quickly after their first meeting. With their feelings in limbo, they didn't officially become a couple until the third episode of season four. They were a couple many fans could get behind, both truly caring for each other and protecting their partner to the end. Scott and Kira had a stable relationship that lasted two seasons, only ending in a bittersweet goodbye when Kira moved away to train with Skinwalkers in an effort to get her powers under her total control.

Played by Dylan O'Brien and Shelley Hennig

Not long after they met, Malia bonded with Stiles more than anyone else on Teen Wolf. They shared a type of bond unlike any other, trusted each other with every fiber of their being, and would put each other's lives in the other's hands without a second's hesitation. Malia's introduction came in the fourteenth episode of season three. She was involved in a car wreck when she was a child and was the sole survivor, but her story is less straightforward than it may seem.

Malia is a werecoyote, a particularly fascinating creature in this werewolf show. She gained control of her ability to shift like the rest of the pack when Scott and Stiles took her under their wing. Not long after, she and Stiles began a relationship. Following a couple of seasons of stability in their relationship, it fell apart when secrets were kept on both sides, and the truth eventually came out. Despite the end of the relationship, they remained good friends until the show's end.

3 Liam Dunbar and Hayden Romero

Played by Dylan Sprayberry and Victoria Moroles

Meeting in sixth grade but introduced to fans in season five, Liam and Hayden ted off as sworn enemies following a punch to the face and broken nose when they were kids. But for two people who claimed to hate each other, the two had a surprisingly beautiful bond once they finally got together later in the season.

Liam and Hayden were young and in love, joined at the hip wherever they went and very protective of each other, especially Liam. When Hayden died as a result of the Dread Doctor's failed Chimeras, Liam was distraught, attacking and nearly killing Scott as he believed he was to blame. Like Corey, Hayden was resurrected, and the two continued their solid relationship, only separating when Hayden moved away.

2 Scott McCall and Allison Argent

Played by Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed

Teen Wolf's first intimate relationship between two major characters started early on. Scott and Allison met in English class, and all it took was a pen to kickstart what would become one of the most notable duos in the show. Scott is a newly formed werewolf, and Allison Argent is a member of a long-standing family of hunters. What could possibly go wrong? Well, a few awkward family dinners and plenty of typical teenage relationship challenges paved the way for a couple who deeply loved and cared for one another.

Scott and Allison were in love for the better part of three seasons, remaining on again/off again throughout before settling as great friends. Allison lost her life protecting Isaac while battling Void Stiles/Nogitsune and the Oni. But while she was injured protecting him, she died in Scott's arms in one of the most heartbreaking deaths of the series. In her words, "It's okay. I'm in the arms of my first love. The person I'll always love." Luckily, the Teen Wolf movie reunites Scott and Allison after a series of supernatural shenanigans, proving that some people really are meant to be.

Played by Dylan O'Brien and Holland Roden

If there was ever a will they, won't they TV romance to drive long-standing fans to the brink of insanity, it'd be these two lovebirds. They started as the typical "popular girl and nerdy guy" stereotype but became so much more throughout six seasons, driving Stydia fans more insane with each passing year.

Stiles and Lydia quickly became fan favorites. Their undeniable chemistry was evident every time they shared a scene. No matter what they were doing, if they were together, Stydia fans were happy. While it was clear how much fans wanted the two characters to make it official, Stiles and Lydia didn't become a couple until midway through the final season. It took six years for them to finally realize what they wanted, allowing arguably the show's most anticipated ship to set sail.

