Another old ally of Scott McCall is answering the call back to Beacon Hills. Tyler Hoechlin, who portrayed Scott's mentor Derek Hale in Teen Wolf, has finally signed on to join the rest of the returning cast members for the revival movie at Paramount+. Hoechlin was one of the prominent remaining holdouts from the original series, alongside Stiles Stilinski's actor Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho who portrayed Kira Yukimura. This time around, Hoechlin will also have a 15-year-old son in tow played by Vince Mattis.

Hoechlin will reunite with the vast majority of his old castmates, including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo, and Dylan Sprayberry. It always made sense for Derek to return in Teen Wolf The Movie given his fierce loyalty to Scott. No matter their differences or how their relationship was strained, Derek was often at Scott's side to help him out in a pinch and proved to be one of his most steadfast allies. With a new, greater threat on the horizon, Derek will get to fight alongside him one more and maybe teach his son a few things in the process.

Since leaving his werewolf powers behind, Hoechlin has embraced justice and donned the cape of the most powerful and iconic superhero there is in Superman and Lois for The CW. He also appeared throughout the Arrowverse as Superman. On the complete opposite end, however, he turned to video games to play the classic Final Fantasy villain Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII Remake and will likely continue wielding his extremely long sword as more parts of the game arrive.

While Hoechlin is now a lock for the revival, Cho and O'Brien have both confirmed they won't be returning. Cho cited a pay dispute as her reason for not returning, saying that she was given half the per-episode pay of her colleagues on the show despite becoming a regular. O'Brien, meanwhile, was simply content to leave his character as is, saying to Variety:

It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it. The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out. Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.

Here's the official synopsis for Teen Wolf The Movie:

The full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Filming is currently underway on Teen Wolf The Movie. All episodes of the original Teen Wolf series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

