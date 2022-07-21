San Diego Comic Con is a time for all kinds of entertainment to come out and play, and that includes the kind that thrives during the witching hour. One of the many paranormal titles brought to the table this year was Teen Wolf: The Movie, the sequel film to the popular MTV series, which was in turn based partially on the Teen Wolf film of the same name starring Michael J. Fox — hence the qualifier on the end of this new one. The cast and crew for the upcoming film premiered a brief look at the project, coming soon to screens everywhere, and also confirmed some exciting news about the film’s plot.

In attendance at the Teen Wolf panel, Collider’s own Ross Bonaime was able to confirm that Derek Hale, played by Superman & Lois’s Tyler Hoechlin, will have a son in the upcoming film, named Eli. The panel revealed that Vince Mattis will be playing the fifteen-year-old boy, though no further details were given about how he will play into the upcoming film, which has not released any details about its plot. Though, given that Derek has long been a fan-favorite character for Teen Wolf fans, the addition of a son (and, assumingly, a mother) is an interesting twist for the character.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is Hoechlin’s first return to the franchise since the series’ end in 2017. Since the series ended, Hoechlin has primarily spent his time appearing in films like Palm Springs and Everybody Wants Some!!, along with starring as Clark Kent/Superman on both The CW’s Supergirl and its spinoff series, Superman & Lois, the latest of many incarnations of the comic book superhero, and arguably a fan favorite.

Image via MTV

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to see the return of Hoechlin as Derek Hale, along with Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, who was presumed dead during the series’ original run. The film is also set to star Colton Haynes, Tyler Posey, Shelley Hennig, and Holland Roden, among many others. Russel Mulcahy is set to direct.

No release date has been announced for Teen Wolf: The Movie, but the film will premiere on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.