Teen Wolf garnered positive reviews and a large fan base during its five-year run on television, creating household names out of Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien, to name only a few of the incredibly talented ensemble cast. Although it has been six years since the last season of Teen Wolf, fans won't have to wait much longer as Teen Wolf: The Movie will be arriving at Paramount+ on January 26, with the show's creator revealing that the upcoming film is "basically season seven all in one movie."

Teen Wolf: The Movie will pick up where the show's season finale left off. Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis hasn't revealed much about the film other than the return of some fan favorites like Posey and Tyler Hoechlin. However, ComicBook reported that Davis told SFX Magazine that the film fits in the entire plot planned for what would've been season seven, intending to give fans some memorable moments:

"A colossal undertaking. The first cut was three hours long. Part of that is you have so many characters to service. By the end of writing the movie, I kind of realized, 'Oh my god. This is basically season seven all in one movie.' We packed a lot into this movie. It was trying to give the fans big moments, tear-jerking moments and funny moments, while giving them throwbacks to what the show was, but also a few new things like Vince Mattis, who plays Eli, Derek Hale’s son."

Teen Wolf is based on the 1985 film of the same name, starring Michael J. Fox as Scott Howard. It is set in the fictional town of Beacon Hills and follows high school student Scott McCall (Posey), who has been bitten by a werewolf and has had his normal human life drastically altered. It's too early to say what the film will entail, but Paramount+ revealed that a dreadful evil will soon be on the rise, prompting the return of "Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

In addition to Posey and Hoechlin, some original cast members will also return to continue the Teen Wolf story, including Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ian Bohen, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, and Seth Gilliam. The movie will also include new faces, including Eli Hale (Vince Mattis) as the son of Hoechlin's character, Derek Hale.

Unfortunately, O'Brien won't be reprising his role as Stiles Stilinski, telling Variety that it was a hard decision to decline joining the cinematic resurrection of the hit television series: "The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast."

The pack is officially returning when Teen Wolf: The Movie hits Paramount+ on January 26. You can watch the trailer below.