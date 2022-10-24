Teen Wolf: The Movie may mark a long-awaited return to Beacon Hills but it looks like nothing will be quite as audiences remember them. Show star Tyler Posey, who won the hearts over the course of the supernatural series' six-season run for his portrayal of Scott McCall, has told how the show will pick up 15 years after the show ended. A natural leader (and true alpha), Scott was best known for his humility, zeal for life and unwavering loyalty to his loved ones. Over the course of the show, audiences witnessed Scott as he navigated his werewolf metamorphosis and the not-so-supernatural woes of being a teenager.

Now, Posey has revealed the film will mark a departure from the teenage Scott audiences last saw on screens. When the film picks up, Scott is in his early 30s and has decided to step away from being the hero after years of being "constantly on edge trying to save the world" as the true alpha. Given that a true alpha can attain his powers from the strength and purity of his character rather than killing another alpha, as with other werewolves, it's unsurprising that Scott struggles to navigate life without heroism.

Speaking at New York Comic Con, Posey said: "Putting down that [hero] role, he’s lost himself a little bit. The first time we see Scott, it’s the first time we see him do stuff as a normal person, ever since the pilot. It’s pretty intense to see Scott doing the mundane, normal life. He’s also lonely because he’s missing something in his life, he’s missing the hero role, he’s missing friends, he’s missing Beacon Hills [and] he’s missing family. So we see Scott as a sort of troubled adult, depressed, kind of dealing with loneliness for the first time and it’s really special and powerful and impactful. I think a lot of us can relate because last time the show was out everyone grew up with it and now we’re all legitimately adults."

As well as a new path of discovery for Scott and a fresh foray into fatherhood for former bad boy(man) Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to welcome back one of the show's most beloved characters, Allison Argent (Crystal Reed). News of the werewolf hunter's return was unveiled in a shocking teaser for the film which showed her emerge from the shadows as she launches arrows at Derek's head. Reed's return was especially surprising given that Allison died earlier on in the show. How exactly she is alive is yet to be revealed.

It turns out it was not just audiences who were excited to see Allison pick up her bow again, Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis revealed that Reed's comeback was one of his biggest inspirations for the film. "I’d always said that if we were gonna do a movie we would have to bring Crystal back," he said at New York Comic Con. "So the ideas started percolating and I said to Crystal... ‘are you ready to pick up the bow and arrow again?’ We talked and there was magic still there."

In true nostalgia, audiences can expect to see a string of familiar faces make a return including Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

Teen Wolf: The Movie lands on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023. You can watch the new clip down below: