The supernatural teen television show, Teen Wolf, has amassed a reasonably large fan base over the course of its six-year run. Despite the absence of the seventh season, the pack has returned in a full-length form via Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, which is "basically season seven," according to the series creator Jeff Davis. But although the film did provide some sort of closure for fans, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) himself thinks that the film's conclusion isn't entirely a "beautiful ending."

Teen Wolf: The Movie picks up where the Season 6 finale left off and has seen the return of familiar faces, including Tyler Hoechlin's Derek Hale, Crystal Reed's Allison Argent, and Holland Roden's Lydia Martin. Now that the pack is howling once again, Posey and Reed have not only expressed their interest in a sequel if Davis comes up with one, but they have also shared some ideas about what the sequel should include. In an interview with ScreenRant, Posey stated that he wants to see the characters live their adult lives and experience all that comes with it, rather than just being in the midst of chaos.

"It's definitely not the perfect ending. I think it lends itself to more, I want more. I think it would be interesting to now see how they live their lives as adults. We got to see them as teenagers. We got to see them for two days as adults, but they were distracted, by all this chaos," said Posey, adding: "I really want to see them get into the depression, the anxiety, the weight, the heaviness of being an adult that comes with it, and real-life adult scenarios. Not just saving your friends' lives, but dealing with s--t that needs to be dealt with. So I think that would be really interesting to do." Reed, on the other hand, shared that she wants a sequel that will benefit the viewers, saying, "Maybe like mental health or psychological aspects would be really interesting. And it could help people."

Image via Paramount+

Related: 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Back in the Film?

Teen Wolf is an adaptation of the 1985 film of the same name, which starred Michael J. Fox as Scott Howard. It takes place in the fictional town of Beacon Hills and follows Scott McCall—who has been bitten by a werewolf—as he tries to save the world from supernatural forces. It took the pack six years to wrap up what was left unfinished. But even though the cast reunion calls for a celebration, not everyone made it out alive in the movie, unfortunately. Unlike Allison Argent, who came back to life after dying in the series, Derek Hale ultimately met his demise after attempting to safeguard his son Eli Hale (Vince Mattis) from the Nogitsune and Oni.

The film's director, Russell Mulcahy, and Davis, haven't spoken publicly about a possible sequel yet, but the sequel can most likely delve into the years when they spent their lives without all the chaos, as Posey suggested. The sequel can also take a look back at Derek's life before his tragic, heroic death. All of these ideas, however, would have to wait until a sequel was announced and confirmed. Alongside Posey, Reed, Hoechlin, and Roden, other returning cast members include Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, and Seth Gilliam.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is now available to stream on Paramount+.